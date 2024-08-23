"What's this? A base for ants?": Minecraft player's 2D base leaves community in laughter

Minecraft bases are one of the ways where players can show off their creativity and dedication. From large and flashy castles to underground caves devoid of natural light, the possibilities of all the varieties of bases are astounding. So, it seems natural that people will show off their bases where they can. But sometimes, it can lead to confusion and surprise rather than awe and amazement.

Minecraft player and Redditor Aaaaaaaaaaaaahh3 shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing their unique and rather confusing 2D base. It shows a cross-sectional area of an underground base connected by tunnels and it looks more like a schematic diagram of a machine.

Reacting to this bizarre build, RosieQParker commented:

What’s this? A base for ants?

PoussinVermillon jokingly compared this base to the 2D scroller game Terraria, implying this build reminds them of its 3D rendition. Meanwhile, this build reminded tinybookwyrm of ant farm kits.

Tp0seGod also made a reference to a 2D scroller, this time it was Dash Spider. mca1169's comment referred to a popular Minecraft video genre on YouTube where players spend 100 days in different modded versions of the game.

Reddit reacts to the bizarre base (Image via Reddit/Aaaaaaaaaaaaahh3/Mojang Studios)

BlueXenon7 kept the analogy alive by asking the original poster (OP) if they were in fact an ant all along. sxinoxide59672 kept it going by asking if the OP and their friend (who helped in building the base) were ants. Surge_in_mintars said that the base looks like one of the mobile game advertisements that show some bizarre game.

Reddit had an interesting take on the base design (Image via Reddit/Aaaaaaaaaaaaahh3/Mojang Studios)

tehtris asked whether this was made in survival mode and said they were thinking of making an ant farm with villagers as ants but had to make it three blocks wide so that iron golems could spawn in it. However, the OP didn't provide a response to the comment.

Amazing builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Disastrous_Client_68)

This is not the first time someone has built something that caught everyone else’s attention. Recently, another player shared a short video clip showing a gothic castle they had built. What’s more impressive about the build was that it wasn’t just well-made from the outside, but had rooms and stairs and an internal structure that players could visit.

