What are skeletons immune to in Minecraft?

One of Minecraft's most common hostile mobs, skeletons are fans of firing arrows from their bows and don't enjoy being exposed to direct sunlight.

Over the course of Minecraft's existence, skeletons have seen some additions. The simple bow-wielding Overworld skeletons commonly found throughout the game world are no longer the only bony aggressors players can encounter. For example, variants known as Strays can be found in colder biomes. Wither Skeletons pop up in Nether Fortresses brandishing swords and a damaging special effect. There are even skeletons who ride undead horses, and some that ride spiders. Given this information, each skeleton type's abilities are worth looking into.

Minecraft: Each skeleton type's immunities

Image via Mojang

Each type of skeleton in Minecraft has slightly different capabilities, weaknesses, and damage immunities. Even standard Overworld skeletons have some caveats that can protect them from direct sunlight, something that they don't last long in. Because of their relatively common spawn rates, it doesn't hurt for Minecraft players to be prepared for all eventualities when it comes to these undead adversaries.

For starters, Overworld skeletons are fairly easy to defeat. A few swings of a sword, a few arrows, or simply allowing them into the sunlight can resign them to defeat. However, there is one thing that Minecraft players should be aware of with standard skeletons: Helmets (including pumpkins) can spare them from the ill effects of the sun, preventing them from catching fire and taking damage over time. However, these helmets can be broken via extended time in the sun or having certain blocks hit their heads (though pumpkins do not take this damage). Standard skeletons will also be immune from the burning ability of the sun if they are submerged within water.

Strays, often found in tundra and other snowy biomes, operate somewhat similarly to standard skeletons. However, they deal a very inconvenient Slowness effect when they attack and also don't receive damage from freezing within powder snow the way other mobs can. This makes sense, as the undead found in the iciest Minecraft biomes should probably have some form of resistance to the extreme cold. Since powder snow can convert standard skeletons into Strays, this simply reinforces the mechanic.

For Wither skeletons, one of the most apparent immunities that they possess is an immunity to fire. Additionally, they cannot be harmed by Wither Roses the way many mobs can. Minecraft players hoping to use their own Wither effect on them will also be unsuccessful, as Wither Skeletons cannot be damaged by the status effect they are known to inflict on others.

There are also a few universal things to take into account for skeletons regardless of what variant they happen to be:

Like many undead, skeletons are healed by the Instant Damage effect.

Conversely, skeletons are damaged by the Instant Healing effect.

Skeletons are immune to the effects of Regeneration as well as Poison.

If the Wither is active in an area, it will not be hostile towards other skeletons of any type and will ignore them.

Read More: How to farm Shulker in Minecraft 1.17

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish