What is Temple of Notch in Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games in history and the brainchild of a man named Markus Alexej Persson, also known as Notch. He single-handedly created Minecraft in May of 2009 but sold the game to Microsoft in 2014 for over two billion dollars.

As a tribute to the man behind Minecraft, YouTuber FVDisco created an adventure-based map known as the Temple of Notch in 2011. The map was initially built for Minecraft Windows and was later patched into Bedrock edition as well.

Enter the Temple of Notch in Minecraft

A wall filled with instructions (Image via Mojang)

Upon loading the map, you spawn near a wall that has been boarded up with instructions and directions on how you should proceed. After reading all the instructions, you will find a chest full of gold ingots nearby.

Drop an ingot in the Well of Destiny (Image via Mojang)

Take a gold ingot from the chest and walk down the center path leading to a well-like structure. To open the secret door that leads you inside the temple, drop one ingot in the Well of Destiny.

You will observe a passage opening up. Head into this passage to see what awaits you on the other side. At the end of this short passage, you will come across a huge sculpture of what appears to be Notch’s face carved on a mountain.

Get blessed or cursed

A wink that can make you rich (Image via Mojang)

Notch will judge you and your offering. If blessed by him, the statue will wink at you and reward you by showering you with precious stones such as gold, emeralds, and diamonds.

Fall of Doom (Image via Mojang)

If he is unpleased by you or your offerings, you will see a stream of tears flowing down his eyes and suddenly find yourself falling down in a pit of lava. Once you die, you respawn at the wall of instructions, where you can press the reset button and try your luck again.

The interior of the sculpture is filled with redstone contraptions consisting of hoopers, trap doors, redstone repeaters, pistons, droppers, and much more. The temple itself features an eerie and mysterious vibe with creeper heads and diamonds.

The Temple of Notch is very popular in the Minecraft community and has given rise to many myths and fan-made lore. Some believe that the Temple is haunted by the ghost of Notch, while others claim that it serves as a portal to a dark dimension. Few also believe in the midnight curse, stating that if you enter the Temple at night, you will be cursed.