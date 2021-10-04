What does UHC stand for in Minecraft?

There are several different difficulties in Minecraft. Peaceful means that there will be no hostile mobs and no hunger lost for any activities. Easy means there are hostile mobs and hunger lost and Normal and Hard are just more difficult versions of that. However, there are a few different difficulties that not many players utilize. Hardcore and Ultra Hardcore are two modes that players play to really up the difficulty.

What is UHC in Minecraft

Ultra Hardcore, which is what UHC stands for, is the most difficult version of Minecraft. In Hardcore mode, players cannot die even once or they'll lose the entire world. Hardcore worlds are set up to become unplayable once the player dies, so the world literally ends right then and there if players die. All the difficult aspects of Minecraft are amped up and placed here, but this isn't the toughest way the game can be played.

Brandon Donaldson @Brandon17130840 just watched this amazing video about xNestorio playing a minecraft uhc but you can craft netherite soldiers heres the link youtube.com/watch?v=JwVCBp… just watched this amazing video about xNestorio playing a minecraft uhc but you can craft netherite soldiers heres the link youtube.com/watch?v=JwVCBp… https://t.co/IRhDv33fA6

Ultra Hardcore doubles down on difficulty and poses a truly harrowing challenge for players. There are several differences that make the game much harder, according to Minecraft's official description:

"You take the hardcore mode of Minecraft (one life), remove natural regeneration (that’s the ultra part!), and throw in a bunch of players with grievances to air into a multiplayer fight to the end. After a time, the world border will shrink, growing smaller and smaller until you’re forced to face each other directly."

This is a Java Edition game mode only, the same as Hardcore worlds. Bedrock players can set game rules or simply stop playing once they die to mimic Hardcore mode, but Ultra Hardcore is much more difficult to replicate and is effectively only available to Java Edition players.

Only Java Edition players can legitimately play Ultra Hardcore Mode, as its a Java server. Image via Minecraft

Also Read

Here are the steps to try out UHC mode in Minecraft:

Open Minecraft Click the play button Choose Multiplayer Wait for the connection to become available. It will turn green Click on Join Server button to play on a UHC server Click Add Server and enter "85.72.151.150" in the server address Click Done and play UHC

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi