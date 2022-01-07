What are the most useful blocks in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition?

As a game primarily about building, there's no shortage of blocks in Minecraft.

Since there are so many blocks in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, some are bound to be better than others. Although most blocks can be used to build, the utility of some of them goes far and beyond simply stacking.

Some convey excellent buffs or provide solid use when it comes to working with items or inventory. Utility varies from block to block, but there are some that Minecraft players simply can't get enough of. They can be expected to be seen and used quite often compared to other blocks.

Minecraft: The most useful blocks in Bedrock Edition

4) Crafting table

Crafting tables are a basic necessity in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Without a crafting table on-hand or nearby, Minecraft players aren't going to get much accomplished. Only so much can be crafted from a player's inventory, and access to a crafting table expands this list of items in a huge way.

Without this particular block, most of the game's items are incapable of being made, which will significantly hinder any player trying to make progress in their world.

3) Furnace

Without furnaces, smelting ores would be nigh impossible (Image via Mojang)

Used to smelt ore and cook food as well as a host of other uses, furnaces are another block that are essential in Minecraft survival. Without using furnaces to refine raw ore, players would likely have to resort to trading with villagers and looting chests to obtain their precious metals and materials.

That will likely take a considerable amount of time and effort, so it's good that furnaces exist to allow players to quickly and conveniently heat up certain items into new forms.

2) Shulker boxes

Shulker boxes afford a portability other storage can't match (Image via Mojang)

Although chests and ender chests provide helpful storage for players, they can't compare to a good shulker box in Minecraft. Shulker boxes possess the extra utility of being able to be carried in a player's inventory without spilling out their contents.

Normally, when players break a chest to pick it up, the items inside must be picked up as well (ender chests will simply break into obsidian without a Silk Touch pickaxe).

Not so with shulker boxes, which keep their items inside the box while inside the player's inventory. This means the box and its contents only take up one inventory space.

1) Command blocks

Command blocks can carry out a huge array of commands from the console (Image via Mojang)

These blocks are made for Minecraft players who want to carry out console commands without inputting them each time. Command blocks have a huge range of uses in both single and multiplayer situations.

Summoning mobs, giving items, changing the time of day, all of these functions can be performed by command blocks and many more are also possible.

They do take some knowledge of Minecraft's command syntaxes to use, but players who are tired of punching in commands every so often can definitely do with a command block.

