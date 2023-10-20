What will happen to Penguin and Crab from Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

Mojang recently hosted the 2023 Minecraft Mob Vote event, where the entire playerbase got to vote for one new mob. This voting event has been going on for quite some time now, and it gives players an opportunity to play a small part in determining the content of the next major update. In this year's mob vote, crabs, armadillos, and penguins were announced as the contestants, and the armadillo won the event with the most votes.

However, many players were rooting for crabs and penguins as well, and they will not be too happy since the Minecraft 1.21 update will not have these mobs.

Possible fate of Crab and Penguin after losing the 2023 Minecraft Mob Vote

Crab and Penguin may be added in future Minecraft updates

Once a mob loses in the Mob Vote event, Mojang does not completely scrap it's concept and throw it in the bin. Rather, these mob concepts are stored in their idea pool. This means that there is a small chance of crabs and penguins resurfacing in a future update.

One of the prime examples of this is the frog mob. In a previous voting competition in 2019, the swamp biome was showcased, and frogs were also promised to be added. Although swamps and frogs were not updated immediately, they were eventually added to the game as permanent additions.

During Mojang's 2023 live event, where they revealed the results of the Mob Vote, they mentioned that despite the fact that these mobs have lost, there is a small chance that they could make a permanent return in the future.

Hence, mobs like crabs and penguins won't be available in the 1.21 update, but they could be added in future updates.

Crab and Penguins will never be added to Minecraft

On the other hand, there is a possibility that crabs and penguins will never be added to the game. Mojang has hosted several mob and biome votes where they showcased all kinds of entities. Apart from frogs, a majority of mobs are yet to be seen in the game and have been forgotten over the years.

The general consensus among the playerbase is that they will be able to see crabs, penguins, and other old mob vote contenders in the game.

The community could add crabs and penguins through Minecraft mods

The third possible fate for crabs and penguins is that they could be added by the community themselves. Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, players can easily create mods to add almost anything they want. Hence, some modders have already started working on making crabs and penguins so that they can be played around with.

Of course, to use these mods, players need to install the Forge or Fabric modding APIs and go through the process.