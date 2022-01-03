What will the next update of Minecraft be about?

Transitioning to 2022, Minecraft players are building excitement for update 1.19, known upon announcement as The Wild Update.

As the name implies, this particular Minecraft update will take a closer look at the living wilds of the world. Biomes and the creatures that inhabit them are being updated for improved immersion, and new biomes and mobs are being introduced as a result.

Diversity is the name of the game in The Wild Update, as Mojang hopes to improve the experience of traveling throughout the Overworld. However, that isn't the only change being made, as there is an entirely new location that proves to be one of the spookiest yet.

Minecraft: What is known about The Wild Update?

In an attempt to improve the wild places in Minecraft's worlds, Mojang is taking steps to improve life in the wilderness. New mangrove swamp biomes feature deeply-rooted mangrove trees and murky waters to keep them healthy.

Tadpoles hatch and grow into frogs, which will have multiple variations depending on where they hatch.

Mud is also a topic of focus in The Wild Update, becoming its own block. It can be made using a water bottle on a dirt block and can even be dried out into clay by being filtered through dripstone. This creates the first source of renewable clay since Minecraft's inception.

Mud can even be formed into bricks, providing a new block type that will likely be used at length in shelters and homes.

Likely the biggest draw in the upcoming Minecraft update is the implementation of the once-delayed deep dark biome. This underground biome is oddly devoid of most life and reaches deep into the lowest layers in all of Minecraft.

A strange material known as sculk lines across many places, vibrating to track the movements and noises of players. Sprawling ancient cities can be found in the deep dark and likely have plenty of loot available.

However, players will want to be careful as setting off a sculk shrieker block may cause a pulsing blackout in the biome. Worse, it could upset the habitat of the deep dark biome enough, and the virtually invulnerable boss mob known as the Warden may appear to hunt them down.

The Warden may be blind, but it can still detect users through other means, and its attacks deal devastating damage. Stealth may be the best option available to many gamers when dealing with this powerful new mob.

