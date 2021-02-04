Minecraft wolves are one of the most loved creatures in the game, and for a good reason.

Wolves in Minecraft are probably one of the most useful mobs. They can easily be tamed, and once they are tamed, they bond with the player.

Wolves will follow around their owner wherever they go, and if a mob or another player attacks their owner, the wolves will fight the attacker, not backing down until the attacker is dead, or they are.

These mobs can also be told to sit by their owner, and when sitting, they will no longer follow the player around. But, how are these creatures kept alive after they have lost health from a fight?

What do wolves eat in Minecraft?

Obtaining their food

Wolves definitely are not picky, and they will eat anything as long as it is meat from land animals. It does not matter what type of meat, or if the meat is cooked. Just make sure it is not fish; wolves will not eat fish.

Meat can be found in Minecraft by killing adult animals. Adult animals that drop meat can be found below:

Cows

Pigs

Sheep

Rabbits

Every meat from these animals will satisfy wolves. When a player gives meat to their wolf, the wolf will regenerate its health.

If a player gives meat to two wolves that are next to each other, the wolves will mate and create a new baby wolf. The baby wolf will be born tame, so players do not have to worry about taming the new addition to their family.

Taming wolves

Taming a wolf in Minecraft is pretty easy; players will only need some bones, which can be found by killing skeletons. There is not a set amount of bones needed to tame a wolf; every wolf is different. Some only need one bone to become loyal, while others may need five.

Players can tell if a wolf is tame or not by looking at its neck. If a wolf has a collar on, that means it is tame. If no collar can be found, the wolf is wild.

Be careful when taming a wild wolf; if a player accidentally hits the wolf, they will attack. Once a wolf is tame, it will not attack if accidentally hit.

Players can change the color of their wolf's collar by right-clicking on the wolf with any color of dye.