When can fans expect Minecraft 1.18 update to finally be released?

Caves & Cliffs part two is one of the most awaited Minecraft updates of this year. Players have been waiting for it since October 2020.

For those unaware, the upcoming features of the Caves & Cliffs update part two were revealed by Mojang during the Minecraft live 2020 event.

Some new additions, like the lush caves, are already available in experimental snapshots and beta versions of Minecraft. Fans can learn how to install experimental snapshots from here.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

Expected release dates

Mojang is yet to reveal an exact release date for the Minecraft 1.18 update. However, they said in one of their articles that the update would be released later this year.

Fans can expect it to come out during winter. Normal 1.18 snapshots will come out in September if the development team does not face any significant problems.

Main features of the update

Cave biomes

An underwater dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang will introduce three new cave biomes to Minecraft in the 1.18 update: dripstone, lush, and the deep dark. Users might very often come across openings to the lush caves that generate on the surface.

These caves are the only place where they will be able to find naturally spawned axolotls.

The dripstone caves are comprised of dripstone and pointed dripstone generated as stalagmites and stalactites. Deep dark cave biomes will be generated at the lowest levels of the overworld, below Y0.

New items and blocks

Bundles (Image via Minecraft)

The update features two new items: bundles and goat horns. Goats were introduced in the 1.17 update, but their horns were not added to the game as an item.

Once the new update is released, a goat will drop its horns whenever it rams into a solid block. Gamers will be able to collect it, but its uses are still unknown.

To help manage the inventory, bundles are being introduced to Minecraft. It has 64 slots like the inventory, but they work very differently. It can hold up to a stack of items. They can be the same thing or multiple things. If players store an unstackable item, it will use up all the slots in the bundle.

New types of blocks called sculks are making their way into the game. They are redstone blocks that gamers can use in contraptions. One of the sculk blocks revealed by Mojang are sculk sensors that detect vibrations and emit redstone signals.

Warden

It is a new blind mob that will spawn in the deep dark caves. Exploring caves for ores will become more challenging as the Warden will attack the users whenever it detects their footsteps.

