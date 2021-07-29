When are Minecraft 1.18 Update Snapshots expected to be released?

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was divided into two halves, and the second part will be released as version 1.18. In the 1.18 update, players will get to see new cave generations and revamped cliffs. Both the caves and mountains are also going to receive a couple of new biomes.

Before any major update, Mojang releases snapshots for players to test out the new features and report any bugs or glitches experienced by them.

These snapshots can be a bit unstable or laggy for some players. Therefore, it is recommended to create backups of their world before accessing one of them in a snapshot version as there are chances of the world getting corrupted.

When will the Minecraft 1.18 update snapshots be released?

The exact dates for the normal snapshots have not been revealed yet. But Mojang has said that the snapshots will probably be released sometime around September. Java Edition players can still try out many upcoming features by installing experimental snapshots.

Bedrock Edition players can also test new features by installing the 1.17.10 beta update. They will also have to enable the "Caves & Cliffs" toggle under the experimental features tab before creating a new world in the beta version.

How can players install and play the latest snapshots of Minecraft?

Underwater dripstone caves in experimental snapshot 2 (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike experimental versions, normal snapshots are very easy to install. Players that have the official Minecraft launcher installed can test the latest snapshot versions by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the launcher.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Installations" tab.

Step 3: Under "VERSIONS," players need to enable snapshots. Once enabled, the latest snapshot will appear. Players can launch the latest snapshot by clicking on the green play button next to it. After clicking on play, the launcher will download all the necessary files and launch the game.

If the player wants to install a specific snapshot version, they need to click on "New" under the installations tab. Players can then select the version they want to play and add it to the launcher by clicking on create.

