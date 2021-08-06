Where is the Baker in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock?

Minecraft players on Hypixel's Skyblock server fancying a little cake may want to seek out the Baker, who can be found in the main village of Hub Island.

Typically found at the coordinates -7, 70, -48, the Baker can also be found at the Event Stand during a Skyblock year's New Year celebrations, almost directly behind the island portal.

Though he doesn't sell much, the Baker can provide players with a New Year Cake as well as a nifty carrying bag for it. There is additionally a Baking Specialist who appears during certain circumstances at -12, 70, -44 to also give out New Year Cakes. Sometimes the two can even be found together.

Minecraft: What are Hypixel's New Year Cake and Cake Bag?

Available to Minecraft players during New Year celebrations during the end of Late Winter (days 29-31) of a given Skyblock year, New Year Cakes and Cake Bags can be provided by the Baker but can also be found via purchase from other players or the server's in-game Auction House.

The cake itself is free from the Baker, but the New Year Cake Bag will cost players approximately 250,000 coins.

Each New Year Cake is unique to the year it is sold in, and each one placed within the New Year Cake Bag will provide players with one extra health. The cake bag has a maximum holding limit of 54, providing a health boost for players who need it, though there are much better accessories when it comes to providing health and defense boosts.

Still, Hypixel completionists in Minecraft may opt to fill their bags anyway, especially with cakes from rare moments in Hypixel's history.

Some New Year Cakes have significantly more value compared to those from standard years. In particular, the 0th New Year Cake that players could obtain in Year 71 is of note.

Cakes from the earlier years of Hypixel's Skyblock also fetched a higher price inthe Auction House, and the same can be said of the New Year Cakes for the years 69 and 100 (aka the Century Cake).

Whatever Minecraft players decide to do with their New Year Cakes or New Year Cake Bags, they're not bad items to keep in a collection. Even if they're not used frequently, just being part of Hypixel's festivities by collecting the items can bring players a sense of belonging to the larger Hypixel community.

