Where to find brown mushrooms in Minecraft

Brown mushrooms are one of the common items that players can find around the Minecraft world. They have no real purpose other than being used to create rabbit stew, fermented spider eyes, and flower pots.

Mushrooms can be mined using anything in Minecraft. Players can even mine brown mushrooms using their hands. Brown mushrooms are typically found under trees in the game.

Mushrooms usually generate in poorly lit areas in Minecraft but can be found in well-lit areas as well. Mining a mushroom block will grant the player two mushrooms to place into their inventory.

Where do brown mushrooms spawn in Minecraft?

#1 Caves

Mushrooms will be seen around the well-lit areas of a cave, such as near lava (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Brown mushrooms spawn very commonly in caves. Caves generate all over the Minecraft world and can range from very small to very large.

Mushrooms can be found near the entrance of the cave. They can even be found in the lower parts of the cave. Mushrooms will also be seen around the well-lit areas of a cave, such as near lava.

Advertisement

#2 Swamp Biomes

Brown mushrooms can be seen under trees in swamp biomes (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Brown mushrooms generate a lot within swamp biomes in Minecraft. This biome contains lots of dark trees. There are dark water puddles around this biome that players can tell is a swamp.

Players will find lily pads around this biome pretty easily, and brown mushrooms can be seen under trees.

#3 The Nether

Brown mushrooms tend to appear in the Nether a lot (Image via Minecraft)

Brown mushrooms can be found commonly around the Nether in Minecraft. Since the Nether is pretty well lit, brown mushrooms tend to appear here a lot.

#4 Shady areas

Advertisement

Brown mushrooms tend to grow in biomes where there is not too much light (Image via Minecraft101)

Although brown mushrooms do spawn in well-lit areas, they are more likely to be seen in shaded areas. These areas include dark caves, under trees or in ravines.

Brown mushrooms tend to grow in biomes where there is not too much light. Players can also find these mushrooms inside mountain holes or overhangs in Minecraft.

Also read: Top 5 uses of leaves in Minecraft