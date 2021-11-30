Where to find clay blocks in Minecraft's 1.18 update

Found often in areas full of shallow water, clay is a helpful Minecraft material that can be smelted into things like bricks or terracotta depending on a player's needs, but they'll need to find some clay blocks first to get started.

Thanks to Minecraft's 1.18 update, players will have more options when it comes to finding clay blocks to suit their needs. Clay blocks are typically found underwater in areas where sand, dirt, and water are all present.

That makes shorelines and beaches a popular pick when it comes to locating clay blocks. However, now that lush cave biomes can naturally generate in standard worlds in Minecraft 1.18, players will have even more access.

Minecraft: Finding lush cave biomes for clay

Lush caves are a new locale to find clay in (Image via Mojang)

Long-awaited by much of the Minecraft community, lush caves introduce a biome rife with plant life despite being placed within the confines of a cave. These caves can even feature flowing water, and by extension clay blocks underneath.

With that in mind, finding a lush cave is now a solid option for players attempting to collect some extra clay blocks. However, these biomes can be somewhat tricky to spot, though there are some telltale signs of their location.

Lush caves are found within the Overworld and can generate underground at any height in Minecraft. However, forested biomes are allegedly a more suitable generation area for lush caves, so beginning there is a good idea.

Additionally, Azalea trees are rooted above lush caves. They can be pointed out by their purple flowers among their leaves when fully bloomed, so if Minecraft players spot an Azalea tree, digging underneath its roots can often lead to a lush cave.

Finding clay blocks in a lush cave biome in Minecraft may not be super ideal, as the biomes themselves are quite visually busy. It may be wise to begin from a source of water and checking under the surface before branching out to the rest of the cave.

The conventional wisdom of where to find clay blocks still likely applies, so checking in areas where water, dirt, and sand converge in the lush cave is likely the best spot to find clay in that specific biome.

However, if players are having trouble finding lush caves in Minecraft 1.18, there's nothing wrong with sticking to shorelines and shallow-watered areas. At the end of the day, what matters is that the player receives the clay blocks/balls they need.

