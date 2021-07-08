Where to find donkeys in Minecraft

Donkeys were introduced to Minecraft's Java Edition in version 1.6.1 in 2013.

Much like horses, donkeys can be used by players to travel quickly over most terrain in Minecraft. However, one of their most important features is that they can be outfitted with chests, giving them the ability to carry items and blocks on the go.

Though donkeys have received a number of updates over time (such as being able to carry dispensers in the 1.16 update), their core mechanics in Minecraft have remained essentially the same.

Places to find donkeys naturally in Minecraft

Donkeys can be used by players to travel quickly over most terrain in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Donkeys have slightly different spawning mechanics depending on which version of Minecraft is being played.

In Java Edition, one to three donkeys spawn per group in the standard plains biome. However, they will only spawn one at a time in savanna biomes. Additionally, not all donkeys will spawn fully-grown, as one in five will spawn as foals.

In Bedrock Edition, donkeys require a light level of seven in plains biomes in order to spawn. This slightly complicates things for players on Bedrock Edition. To accommodate this shortcoming, donkeys spawn in larger groups of two to six.

Since donkeys appear in plains and savanna biomes, using elevation to scope out areas can be helpful in spotting these particular mobs. Players with extra resources can use the following foods to attract donkeys from a distance:

Sugar

Wheat

Apples

Golden apples (activates breeding mode once tamed)

Golden carrots (activates breeding mode once tamed)

Once players find donkeys, they can tame the mob by mounting them repeatedly until they accept the player character's attempts. This is required in order to breed the donkey or to ride it at all. Depending on the donkey's "temper" value, it will take a different number of attempts to mount before the mob is completely tamed. Feeding the donkey will help calm it down, making it easier to tame.

Once the donkey itself is tamed, all players need to do is ride it or bring it with them on a leather lead. A tamed donkey is a reliable companion in the game, just like horses, dogs, cats, and so on.

Read More: Top 5 Minecraft mobs and their powers

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh