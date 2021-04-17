Where to find gravel in Minecraft

Gravel is one of the very few blocks in Minecraft that is affected by gravity. The block has been around since the game's official release a decade ago.

Gravel is a great block for building and is also used in some crafting recipes. This block can sometimes be hard to find in the Minecraft world.

This article lists five locations where gravel can be found in Minecraft.

Where can players find gravel in Minecraft?

Gravel can be found anywhere in the world of Minecraft, as shown in the video above by YouTuber RajCraft.

According to RajCraft, here are some of the places where Minecraft players can find gravel:

#1 - In the ocean

Gravel can be found in the ocean in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Gravel can be found at the bottom of normal, cold and frozen ocean biomes as well as deep variants.

When in the ocean, the block can be mined easier using a conduit or a shovel with efficiency 5 on it.

#2 - Trading with piglins

Piglins in Minecraft can provide players with gravel (Image via YouTube/Ray Works)

Piglins in Minecraft have an 8.84% chance of giving players gravel in exchange for a gold ingot.

However, players will need to be careful around these mobs because they can become hostile if you try to attack them or their friends.

#3 - Trading with villagers

Players can get gravel from Fletcher villagers (Image via Minecraft.net)

Fletcher villagers also have a 50/50 chance of offering a player gravel in exchange for emeralds.

Sometimes, players will have to change a villager's profession to be able to trade with them.

#4 - Mining underground

Gravel can be found underground in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Players who casually mine underground - whether to strip-mine or even explore caves - will definitely find at least one gravel vein in the area.

#5 - Using commands to find a location

There are a few ways to "cheat" and find gravel in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Stuff of Legends)

Sometimes, Minecraft players can be really unlucky when it comes to finding gravel anywhere. In such cases, there are a few ways to "cheat" and find this block.

One of these cheats is the /locatebiome feature, which can be used to find the coordinates of oceans or gravelly mountains in Minecraft.