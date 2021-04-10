Kelp only generates in the water in Minecraft, and players will have to go to the sea to look for it.

Kelp will not generate in the frozen ocean biomes, deep-frozen, warm ocean, and deep-warm. Kelp is mainly spotted around sea grass and can actually be put to use in the Minecraft world.

Kelp can be used as a fuel for furnaces in Minecraft. Although it may not last very long, it can still be used. Players cannot just place regular kelp into a furnace. For it to work as fuel, players will need to turn the kelp into dried kelp.

Dried kelp is created by placing the kelp inside of a furnace and cooking it using any other kind of fuel. Cooking the kelp will cause it to turn into a darker color.

In this article, players will be informed on where to find kelp in Minecraft.

Where players can find kelp in Minecraft?

Ocean biomes

Kelp naturally generates in Ocean biomes in Minecraft. Oceans are the largest biomes in Minecraft and contain a lot of unknown things inside them that players can explore.

Ocean biomes consist of a deep body of water, and players will definitely need a helmet enchanted with respiration in order to explore the ocean more freely due to how large it is.

The different ocean variants

There are different variants of the ocean biomes that the player can access. The basic ocean is where most of the sea plants originate such as kelp. Players will know that they are in the basic ocean due to the large amount of colorful fish. This biome is where kelp will mostly be found.

The warm and vibrant ocean variant is where most of the colorful and vivid colors are. This biome will not contain kelp in it since it is too warm for it to grow. The warm ocean is where players can find coral reefs, dolphins, and other marine animals.

What elevation is kelp found & what it looks like

The kelp is a tall green plant that is growing from the bottom of the ocean. It is skinny, and it sort of looks like a super tall vine growing straight up from the bottom of the sea.

Kelp can be found in any height from two blocks to 26 blocks. Kelp does not require any light to grow in the Minecraft ocean, so it will mostly be found in the bottom of the ocean in the lower Y elevations.

Players will definitely need to have on the respiration effect or a helmet enchanted with respiration to be able to get all the way down to kelp. Since kelp can be pretty tall, sometimes players will not need to go too far down to mine it.

How to mine kelp

Kelp can be mined with any tool in Minecraft, even including the players fist! Breaking one part of the kelp will destroy all of the kelp above it, so the best thing for the player to do would be to mine it straight down.