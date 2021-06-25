In Minecraft, players can use leather to create low grade armor to assist them. Armor is the most common use for leather, but it can be used for many other things as well. Players can use leather to make books as well as item frames. Players can enchant books using an enchanting table.

Players can make a full set of leather armor using 24 pieces of leather in Minecraft. Leather armor is the lowest grade armor, and it is barely sustainable. It will provide the player with little protection, but not a lot.

Leather armor has seven defense points when a player has a full set of armor on. This will protect players from minor damage, but it can break easily, and it isn't recommended that players wear it when performing dangerous tasks.

There are four pieces of leather armor that the player can craft. The pieces being: leather caps, leather tunics, leather pants, and boots. Players may also see mobs roaming around with leather armor on.

When this mobs are killed, players can pick up their leather armor and equip it. Although it may be almost broken, players can fix the armor using an anvil. Players can also enchant the armor.

It would be a waste of time to enchant leather armor, however, if some players prefer to wear leather just for the looks, they can enchant it if they desire. Leather is pretty easy to find around the Minecraft world.

In this article, players will learn where to find leather in Minecraft Java Edition easily!

Where to obtain Leather in Minecraft

Rabbits

(Image via Minecraft Guides)

Leather can be crafted easily using rabbit hyde. Rabbits can drop Rabbit hyde when they are killed. These mobs can be seen hopping all over the Minecraft world, but players may want to kill them fast before they get away!

Four rabbit hyde will make one piece of leather. Rabbits can be pretty fast when they are frightened. The mobs are easy to kill, but players should try using a one hit sword on the mob so it does not get away.

Cows & other mobs

(Image via Minecraft)

Leather can be dropped by cows upon death. Cows, mules, llamas, horses, and donkeys can also drop leather when killed by a player. It is not guaranteed that the mob will drop leather, but the chances are pretty high.

Cows can be found pretty much everywhere in Minecraft, especially in Jungle and Plain biomes.

Fishing & Chests

(Image via Minecraft)

Leather can be obtained as a junk item from fishing in Minecraft. Players can craft a fishing rod using three sticks and two pieces of string. Enchantments aren't required for leather to be pulled from fishing.

With some fishing items, players will need enchantments to obtain them because of their rarity. Leather is not rare to get from fishing, and it is considered a junk item.

Leather can also be found in random chests around the Minecraft world. It is pretty common for village chests to have leather inside of them.

Edited by Gautham Balaji