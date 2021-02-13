Where to find Lily of the Valley in Minecraft?

Minecraft's Lily of the Valley is a semi-rare flower as it only spawns in the Flower Forest biome. It also has a small chance of generating by using Bonemeal in the grass or dirt of the Flower Forest.

As seen in the picture above, Lily is a white flower with a long green stem. This flower was added in Update 1.9, which was released on February 5, 2019. The 1.9 update also included the Pillagers mob.

Where is the Flower Forest Biome?

The Flower Forest is one of the rarest Biomes in the game as it will only spawn next to other Forest biomes.

Image via Minecraft

Players must be on the lookout for a heavily forested area with tons of flowers. Since the Flower Forest is guaranteed to contain at least one of each flower, if the player finds a Flower Forest, they will most definitely find the Lily of the Valley.

What does the Lily of the Valley do in Minecraft?

While not the most useful flower in Minecraft, if the player requires different colored wool or dyes, they can put the Lily of the Valley in their Crafting Table to create White Dye.

Image via Minecraft

Luckily, there are a few good uses for the sparkling new White Dye. For example, it can be used on a Sheep to color it white, which would give three white wool when sheared. It can also be used on a Wolf's collar to change it to white.

Image via Minecraft

This White Dye can also create tons of different mixtures of dyes, including Gray, Light Blue, Light Gray, Lime, Magenta, and Pink. Players will need other colored dyes to make these, however. Colors are in order with the image below.

Image Via Minecraft Image via Minecraft

NEW Signs, The Loom and New Flowers have been added to #Minecraft! The Loom is used for making Banner designs, and the NEW Flowers are The Corn Flower, Lily of the Valley an the Wither Rose (which can kill you). pic.twitter.com/tzqXF0lO0w — Minecraft News (@beta_mcpe1) October 24, 2018

Along with Lily of the Valley, Update 1.9 added tons of new great flowers to Minecraft such as the Wither Rose and the Corn Flower.