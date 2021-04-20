Clay is a block in Minecraft that really isn't used for many things within the game. Clay can be turned into terracotta simply by smelting it inside a furnace. Terracotta is a type of block that players can use to build things with decoration.

Clay can also be transformed into clay bricks. These bricks can be used by a player in Minecraft to create their own houses and save their spawn point in using a bed.

Clay is smelted using a furnace. A furnace is created using eight blocks of cobblestone and is activated by using fuel. Fuel is easily found around Minecraft, and there are multiple different types of items that may be used as fuel, but coal is the best one.

Clay can be found in multiple places around the Minecraft world. In this article, players will learn where to find clay in Minecraft!

Where is clay located in Minecraft

Sand, Dirt, and Water combination

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Clay is usually found in places with a combination of sand, water, and dirt. These places can easily be found near desert biomes and near lakes in Minecraft. Clay can also be found near shallow waters.

If players mine around near shallow water it is a possibility that they will run into clay while mining.

Chests

(Image via Minecraft)

Clay can be found inside the chests around the Minecraft world if the player gets lucky. Players can find clay sitting inside a chest inventory while just exploring around the Minecraft world.

Players can find chests inside villages, caves, ravines, dungeons, the Nether, etc. Players can move whatever that is found inside of the chest into their inventory.

Along the Coast

(Image via programeguides)

Clay can be found commonly around the coast of islands. This is where the island is just about to be cut off and move into water. Players can find clay commonly around these areas by just mining around.