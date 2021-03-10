Finding Minecraft sugar cane can either be a pain or a piece of cake depending on where the player is looking.

If players need to make paper or sugar for their adventuring needs, they'll need sugar cane to get started. In this article, we'll be going over how to find sugar cane in Minecraft.

What does Minecraft sugar cane look like

image via Mojang.

The first step, as a player looking for Minecraft sugar cane, is to identify what it is they're looking for. Minecraft sugar cane is a light green plant that can grow up to 4 blocks tall. Each block's height contains 8 little parts in an X formation when looked at from above it. Each part has two notches and two leaves. This pattern of notches and leaves repeats for every block height.

Where to find sugar cane in minecraft

Character holding sugar cane: Image via Mojang.

Unlike other tall growing plants, such as cactus or kelp, sugar cane can be found in almost all biomes. As long as they are next to a source of water, players can find Minecraft sugar cane just about anywhere. If the player is having a hard time spotting it, they can do the following to to make finding it a little easier:

Following a nearby stream or river,

Walking along a beach, or

Looking through a nearby swamp.

These tips should help any player who just can't seem to find sugar cane anywhere in Minecraft.

What to do with it

comfy home: Image via Mojang.

There are two things a player can turn Minecraft sugar cane into in order to further use it in the game. Those two things are sugar and paper.

Paper can be used with leather to craft books or traded out with a village librarian for emeralds. Using a cartography table, a piece of paper becomes a small map. The more pieces of paper players add to the map, the bigger the map will be. Throwing in a compass will turn a players' map into a locator map.

Sugar can be used as an ingredient for both potions and pastries. You can also craft all sorts of sweets on a crafting table. Take it and other ingredients to make food such as cake, pie, or cookies. Several different potions require sugar. Taking it to a brewing stand, sugar can be used to make potions of slowness, slowness extended, swiftness, and many more.

