Where to find the netherite upgrade smithing template in Minecraft?

A few years after Mojang added netherite as a resource in Minecraft, they added the new netherite upgrade smithing template. This item arrived with the Trails and Tales update released in June 2023, with a major smithing table overhaul. Ever since then, if you have to upgrade your diamond gear to netherite, you will require a netherite upgrade smithing template.
Hence, here is a short guide on how to find this rare item in Minecraft.
Steps to find the netherite upgrade smithing template in Minecraft
1) Head to the Nether
First, you need to head to the Nether. This is because the netherite upgrade smithing template cannot be found anywhere but in the hellish realm. To enter the nether realm, you need to get obsidian by pouring water onto lava. Once the obsidian blocks generate, you need to mine them with a diamond pickaxe. Finally, you will need flint and steel to light up the portal made out of obsidian.
2) Find a Bastion Remnants
The netherite upgrade smithing template can only be found in the Bastion Remnants. Apart from that, there is no way to get the item. Hence, you need to enter the hellish realm and start finding the structure. The best way to search for it is to keep walking in positive X or Z axes. If you find a large lava pool, you can start bridging and get to the other side.
3) Loot every chest to increase the chance of getting the netherite upgrade smithing template
After finding the Bastion Remnants, you can fight all the enemies like Piglins, Piglin Brutes, etc. After killing these creatures, you need to start looting every single chest that you find. This is because the netherite upgrade smithing template only has a 10% chance of generating as loot in a regular Bastion Remnants chest, and a 100% chance of generating in the treasure chest.
This is the only way to get the netherite upgrade smithing template in Minecraft.
4) Duplicate netherite upgrade smithing template
After obtaining the netherite upgrade smithing template, you need to first duplicate the item itself, since it is so rare to find. To duplicate this, you need to combine it with seven diamonds and one netherrack block in a crafting table.
