Where to find Polar Bears in Minecraft

Minecraft's roster of mobs is large and continues to grow, and adventurers in the game's colder biomes might be graced by the presence of Polar Bears.

Spawning in groups of one to two, Polar Bears are unable to breed and are therefore considerably more precious populations compared to standard Minecraft animal mobs.

While they are capable of spawning with cubs, the cubs' growth cannot be sped up with items such as food. Finding them can be a little difficult, as their behavior doesn't draw them to certain areas in their home biomes, but diligent Minecraft players can still spot Polar Bears if they look hard enough.

Minecraft: Where Polar Bears spawn and how they behave

While Polar Bears can be passive for the most part, any danger to their cubs will spring them into defensive action. Image via Mojang

As one might expect, Minecraft's Polar Bears spawn in the game world's iciest biomes. Specifically, snowy tundra and frozen ocean biomes and their variants. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, Polar Bears also spawn in the frozen river biome. As previously mentioned, Polar Bears will spawn in groups of one to two individuals, the only prerequisite being a light level of seven or higher. When the game's spawning code places Polar Bears, they will always spawn on either grass or ice.

Unlike snow foxes, Polar Bears aren't nocturnal, so they aren't going to be spotted snoozing under a shady tree during the day. They tend to stick to their tight-knit groups, roaming their snowy surroundings. Polar Bear behavior differs slightly depending on which version of Minecraft is being played:

In Minecraft: Java Edition, Polar Bears are largely passive to the player. However, if they are protecting cubs they can become hostile and attempt to ward off intruders. Additionally, attacking an adult Polar Bear or its cubs will cause every adult Polar Bear in a significantly wide area to become hostile and attack the player in self-defense.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, these behaviors remain true for the most part. However, Polar Bears in Bedrock Edition will become hostile whenever players approach them too closely.

Polar Bears will also attack foxes that remain too close to them for too long. When Polar Bears attack, they will rear up on their back legs and swing their front paws forward to claw their enemies. This can result in some pretty significant damage for Minecraft mobs and players, so one should tread lightly around Polar Bears. Even though these mobs cannot be bred or tamed in vanilla Minecraft, players may still attach leads to them and bring them to other locations if desired.

Read More: When did Classic Minecraft first get released? Everything players need to know

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod