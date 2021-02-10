Potatoes are one of the many crops that players can grow in Minecraft.

There are different types of potatoes in Minecraft. When potatoes are harvested straight from the ground, players will get a raw potato. These potatoes can be eaten, but they do not give as many health points as a cooked potato. Raw potatoes can be cooked in a furnace or over a campfire, turning them into baked potatoes.

If a player is growing potatoes for a food source, they should always cook their potatoes, as baked potatoes give a lot more health points than raw potatoes. Players may also stumble across a poisonous potato, which will have bad effects when eaten. Poisonous potatoes should only be used during potion-making.

Where to find potatoes in Minecraft

Finding potatoes

Potatoes can easily be found in Minecraft villages (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most common places to find potatoes is in villages. Minecraft villages almost always spawn with farms spread around them, and a village farm has a 20% chance of yielding potatoes. Players should always check nearby villages when on the lookout for potatoes.

Another common way to find potatoes is through mob drops. Zombies, husks and zombie villagers have a 0.83% chance of dropping a potato when killed. If a player cannot find a village anywhere, they can start slaying zombies for a chance at finding a potato.

Different types of potatoes

A raw potato (middle frame) in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Raw potatoes are found when players harvest a fully grown potato crop. A raw potato can be found in the middle frame of the image above.

Baked potatoes are found when players cook a raw potato over a campfire or in a furnace. These potatoes are a great food source. A baked potato can be found in the left frame in the image above.

Poisonous potatoes are occasionally dropped from regular potato crops. There is around a 2% chance of a poisonous potato dropping when players harvest grown potato crops.