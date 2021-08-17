Where to find snow foxes in Minecraft

Foxes are passive inhabitants of taiga biomes. Being a nocturnal Minecraft mob, they often carry items while exploring the open world.

When it comes to white/snow foxes, they can often be found in snowy biomes that match their winter coat such as the snowy taiga biome. These biomes are somewhat uncommon, but foxes tend to generate here in small groups as opposed to spawning individually, allowing players more opportunities to spot them.

Since they are nocturnal, snow foxes will look for areas within the snowy taiga with a sky light level (not to be confused with a standard light level) of 14 or less and settle in for a nap until nightfall. However, this rule is suspended when a thunderstorm is present.

Minecraft: More info about foxes

Image via Mojang

Snow foxes are a variant of the mob within Minecraft, the other being standard (orange) foxes. Standard foxes can be found in non-snowy taiga biomes, and operate the same as their white-furred relatives. They move about at night, sleep during the day, and can carry items along with them as they rest or travel.

Like their snowy counterparts, standard foxes spawn in groups of two to four individuals. Additionally, all foxes have a five percent chance of spawning as babies in the Minecraft world.

When approaching foxes, players should try entering sneak mode in order to get close to them. Otherwise, foxes will run from the player until they gain a substantial amount of distance from them.

Minecraft players with sweet berries or glow berries should attempt to feed them to foxes on occasion, which will allow the mob to breed. This is similar to using wheat on cows, seeds on chickens, and carrots on pigs.

Both standard and snow foxes can be bred together, with the baby having a 50% chance of having either an orange or white coat. If bred by a player, the baby fox will also be born tamed. However, it will still follow the adults.

Players must be careful not to scare off the parents, or the baby fox might flee with them. This is where leads can come in-handy, as players can tie the baby fox to a nearby block until it matures into adulthood.

Foxes aren't fond of wild wolves and polar bears in Minecraft, and will run from them when pursued. However, tamed wolves and foxes will have no issue sharing space with each other.

This is important to remember, as losing a tamed fox can be somewhat easier to do than other tamed animals such as wolves and cats.

Read More: How to summon the Illusioner in Minecraft

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul