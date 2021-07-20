Where to find a soul sand valley in Minecraft

Prior to all the new additions in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update (like axolotls, goats and copper), the 1.16 Nether Update was one of the biggest in Minecraft history. It completely revitalized the Nether and made it that much more dangerous.

New mobs, new structures and most importantly, several new biomes. These biomes included crimson forest, warped forest, basalt deltas and soul sand valleys.

The soul sand valley is one of the more tame biomes in the new Nether and can be very useful to find. Here's the best way to find one in Minecraft.

Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft

The Soul Sand Valley is one of the least dangerous areas in the Nether because of one main thing: it's mostly made of soul sand. There's not a lot of lava and there are no structures either, making it fairly safe (if that word can be used for any Nether biome). Still, it does have its dangers.

Without enchanted boots, specifically Soul Speed enchanted boots, moving is very slow in this biome. If any mobs are attacking, like a horde of Piglins or Hoglins, it can be over quickly if players can't get away and without that enchantment, getting away is very difficult. There are a couple of reasons why a player may want to find this biome.

First, with the 1.16 update, new achievements came along. One of those new achievements (for Bedrock) was to find and explore all Nether biomes. Simply entering a new biome would satisfy the requirement, but finding them all can be difficult depending on the Nether spawn.

Second, Soul Sand is the only block on which Netherwart grows, so making potions is aided greatly by the use of this block. It can be found in Nether fortresses, but there's a limited amount in there.

In the Soul Sand Valley, the amount grows exponentially.

Third, Soul Speed is an enchantment that only has one use. If a player gets boots with it or chooses to enchant them, this is the best place for their usage. Finding a Soul Sand Valley is easier said than done, though.

There's currently no way of finding one without stumbling upon it. They are pretty common, but there's no structure or anything in it that can even be located through cheats.

