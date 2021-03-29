Where to find and tame foxes in Minecraft?

Foxes are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Watching a fox sleep under a tree is among the most adorable things.

Foxes have been in the game since the Minecraft 1.14 update. Like cats, these charming mobs are shy and won't come close to the players. Foxes love killing chickens without any reason, and it's why players should always keep foxes away from chicken farms. They also attack rabbits and fishes on sight.

Wild wolves are among the natural predators in Minecraft. Players shouldn't bring pet foxes close to wild wolves. Players can give them a sword to hold in their mouths. This way, players can fight mobs using foxes.

Foxes in Minecraft: How to find and tame them

How to find Foxes in Minecraft?

Foxes are a rare mob in Minecraft since they are biome exclusives. Foxes are native to three different biomes: taiga, snowy taiga, and giant tree taiga. Snowy foxes spawn in snowy taiga, whereas orange foxes spawn in usual taiga biomes. These cute mobs spawn in groups of two to four.

One unique thing about foxes is that they are nocturnal animals. Finding them at night can be scary due to all the hostile mobs, but it is also the best time to look for foxes.

Foxes like to run and make squeaking noises, and players can identify foxes nearby from their unusual sounds. When a player goes near them, they quickly run away.

How to tame Foxes in Minecraft?

Getting a tamed fox is difficult compared to other pet mobs. Players need berries for breeding and taming foxes. Sweet berries naturally generate in taiga biomes and are found as an item in taiga village chests.

The right way to go near a fox without scaring it is by crouch walking. Players must find two foxes in any taiga biome and crouch walk towards them. Feed berries to both of them and have them breed. The new-born kit (baby fox) will trust the player.

Another way to catch a fox is by quickly dashing and using a lead on it. Foxes cannot run too far on lead. Tie the lead to a fence and find another fox in the same way.

Finally, breed both of these foxes to get a tame fox. Even though the tame fox trusts the player, it will still follow the parents and other adult foxes.