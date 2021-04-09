Where do foxes spawn in Minecraft

Foxes are small orange mobs in Minecraft that are passive towards players. Foxes can be tamed in Minecraft just like wolves can. The good thing about foxes is that bred foxes will automatically be tamed.

For a player to tame a fox, they will need to feed it a sweet berry. For a player to breed the foxes, they will need to give the second fox a sweet berry as well. This will tame both foxes and increase their chances of breeding.

The difference between taming a fox and taming a wolf is that foxes will not follow a player around where they go, unfortunately. Foxes will breed with another tamed fox but will not be the player's loyal companion.

Some players may find it difficult to spot foxes in the Minecraft world. This is because foxes only generate in certain regions. Foxes mostly spawn in groups of 2-4, and there is a 5% chance that one of these foxes will be a baby.

Foxes usually spawn in colder areas or biomes in the Minecraft world. They are also nocturnal, so they generally spawn more when it is night time in the Minecraft world.

Where can Minecraft players find foxes

Giant Tree taiga

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

The giant tree taiga in Minecraft is a biome that contains, as the name states, giant trees. This biome is similar to the jungle, except there are a few differences between the two.

This biome is considered one of the colder Minecraft biomes, and it contains trees twice the size of normal jungles. The giant tree taiga is a little easier to spot due to the increased height and width of the trees.

This biome contains lots of large spruce trees, and it is also a very rare biome for players to come across. There is not a lot of grass in this taiga. It's mostly just dirt and trees. Foxes tend to generate here.

Snowy Taiga

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Snowy taigas are definitely the coldest biome in Minecraft. Due to the amount of snow in this biome, there is barely any trace of grass in this biome. Similar to the giant tree taiga, there is a large amount of spruce trees in this biome.

Igloos tend to generate a lot in this biome, and foxes can be seen just roaming around in this part of the world in groups of two-to-four. Players will find a lot of other passive mobs here as well, such as white rabbits and different flowers.

Taiga

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

The taiga is a biome in Minecraft that is basically like a massive jungle. This biome is full of spruce trees and dull grass. This biome is one of the most common for foxes and wolves.

This biome is flatter than other biomes, and it contains a lot more grass than the other taiga biomes.