Where to get vines in Minecraft?

Vines are Minecraft plants that generate naturally in jungle biomes. They hang down from trees, and is the reason why spotting jungle biomes are a bit easier.

Players can destroy vines with anything in Minecraft, but in order to collect them, players will need to use shears in the Java edition of the game, and an ax enchanted with silk touch in Bedrock.

Players can also use an ax with efficiency on it to collect more of the vines. However, this will only work in the Bedrock edition of the game and not Java. In java the only way to collect vines is using shears, and efficiency has no effect on them.

Players may also obtain vines from wandering traders for just one emerald. Vines can be used to craft a few things in Minecraft, but they are not used very commonly.

Players can use vines as an ingredient for mossy cobblestone, mossy stone bricks, and in Bedrock only, if the player combines a vine with a piece of paper it will create a banner pattern (the finishing product will kind of resemble a scroll)

In this article, players will discover where to find vines in the Minecraft world!

Where to find vines in Minecraft

Jungles

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

As mentioned above, vines can be easily spotted hanging from trees in jungle biomes in Minecraft. Jungle biomes are pretty rare, but they can be found. It is easier to spot them due to their vines.

Players may also find vines located inside jungle temples. The thing with that is, jungle temples are even rarer to locate than the actual jungle itself. Sometimes the temple won't even spawn.

Pillager Outposts

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

Players can find vines located on the walls of pillager outposts. These posts are a little rare to find, but less rare than jungle temples. The issue is that the mobs inside can be hostile.

The mobs inside the pillager outposts are very protective of their home and their leader. They will attack the player if they feel provoked. The player will earn a bad omen if the captain is killed.

Bad omens will result in players not being able to go into villages unless they want to proceed with the raid. However, players can get rid of this effect by drinking milk.

Swamps

(Image via Reddit)

Vines naturally generate on oak trees in the Minecraft swamp biome. Swamps can be easily spotted out due to their murky water and lily pads. Players can also spot swamps due to the mushrooms sprouting from them.

Players may see vines hanging from either dying oak, spruce, jungle, or dark oak trees. Players should keep in mind that unless they are using a silk touch ax, or shears (Java), they will not be able to mine the vines and they will just break.

Players can locate a swamp biome by following a water trail, and paying attention to when the water starts to shift colors.