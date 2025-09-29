Where do Minecraft screenshots go on different devices?

While playing Minecraft, you might want to capture the screen to share it with someone. There are different ways of taking a screenshot in-game on various devices, but it might be unclear where these images are stored and how you can access them.

This article explains where Minecraft screenshots are saved across various devices, such as PC, Mac, smartphones, consoles, etc.

Minecraft screenshot location on different devices

The blocky game saves screenshots in different locations depending on the device and game edition.

On Java Edition for Windows, pressing F2 saves images into the screenshots folder inside the “.minecraft directory.” The usual path is C:\Users$$username]\AppData\Roaming.minecraft\screenshots.

The AppData folder is hidden by default, so you must enable hidden items in File Explorer or use the Run box with the shortcut %appdata% to open the Roaming folder and then enter .minecraft. On newer Windows laptops, some keyboards require Fn+F2 to trigger a screenshot if the function keys are set to media mode.

Windows Bedrock Edition uses the Xbox Game Bar capture system by default. Using Win+G and the camera icon (or Win+Alt+PrtScn) stores captures in the user’s Videos\Captures folder. The full path is typically C:\Users$$username]\Videos\Captures.

These captures are integrated with the system’s gaming overlay, so they appear alongside other game clips and screenshots. If you want, you can change the capture location in the Game Bar settings, but Videos\Captures is the standard default.

Where do screenshots go on different devices (Image via Microsoft)

On Java Edition for macOS, pressing Shift+Command+4 (or Shift+Command+3 for full screen) saves PNG files to the desktop. If the in-game function is used via F2 and the keyboard passes it through, screenshots may instead be stored in the game directory at ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft/screenshots.

On consoles, screenshots are handled by the platform’s capture tools rather than the game itself. On Xbox, use the controller’s Xbox button and the capture prompt to save images, which are then accessible in the Captures section and can be uploaded or transferred through the Xbox app or OneDrive.

On PlayStation, the Create (or Share) button stores captures in the Media Gallery, where they can be copied to a USB or shared online.

On Nintendo Switch, the Capture button saves images to the microSD card or system memory under the Album, and files can be transferred to a computer via USB or by removing the microSD card.

On mobile (Android and iOS), the operating system’s screenshot shortcuts save images to the device’s Photos/Gallery app. These screenshots are not stored in the game's folder but in the standard screenshots album for the device, like any other screenshots.

