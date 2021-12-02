Where does new music play in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update?

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 was released yesterday, changing the game completely with significantly taller mountains and deeper caves. Caves now go a chunk deeper, and mountains can spawn as high as the former build limit. These changes are obvious, but there were a few changes that are way more subtle.

Many players may not have noticed, but there have been a few new music tracks added to Minecraft. Here's where it will play in the game after the update.

New music in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Where does it play?

There were two significant changes to the music in the game that were added by the 1.18 update:

Added new music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka

Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled "otherside". This can be found rarely in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chests

Otherside is the latest music disc to make it into the game (Image via Minecraft)

This means that there are currently nine new songs in the game, from the two aforementioned composers:

Ancestry Lena Raine

An Ordinary Day Kumi Tanioka

Comforting Memories Kumi Tanioka

Floating Dream Kumi Tanioka

Infinite Amethyst Lena Raine

Left to Bloom Lena Raine

One More Day Lena Raine

Stand Tall Lena Raine

Wending Lena Raine

These songs will be heard throughout Minecraft at different times. One of the places these new songs can be heard is in the main menu. The main menu always has background music and it will occasionally be one of the new tracks.

There's no specific way to trigger these new songs which is unfortunate as many of them are stellar pieces of music and make a great addition to the game in general. Minecraft players will mostly just have to wait around for a particular melody to play.

MrMyCraft @MrMyCraft Minecraft New Music Disc?

"Lena Raine - Otherside"

- I Found this on Mob Spawner Minecraft New Music Disc?"Lena Raine - Otherside"- I Found this on Mob Spawner https://t.co/3FNiNjIv7v

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The otherside music disc can control the music in the game, but it's incredibly rare. It is the rarest music disc currently in the game and players may have a hard time scouting for it.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi