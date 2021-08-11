Where does the Warden spawn in the next Minecraft 1.18 update releasing this year?

Minecraft's 1.18 update is getting closer and closer as the days go by and players are beyond excited for it! This update is the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, with the first part being 1.17 which was released early June of 2021.

The first part of the update added tons of new items to the game. Three new mobs were introduced into the game during the first update, and even more mobs are being added along with 1.18.

Snapshots are available for players to preview some of the content that will be coming to Minecraft with the 1.18 update! One confirmed mob is the Warden!

Not only is the Warden coming into the game, but it is not coming alone. The Warden will bring a brand new biome with him for players to explore! This new biome is where the Warden will spawn every game.

What is the new Warden in Minecraft & Where to find it

What is it

The Warden is a brand new hostile mob that is being added to Minecraft later this year. This mob is not only one of the strongest mobs that will be in the game, but it is also pretty tall.

The Warden is speculated to be taller than the iron golem (the golem is three blocks tall & the Warden is four!) Players who desire to take on a Warden should carry a bow with them and extra sets of armor.

Attacking the Warden by trying to melee can be dangerous. This mob can kill players who are wearing netherite armor in just two strikes. Players who are not wearing any armor will die in just one.

Although the Warden may seem like every other powerful mob in Minecraft, it holds a secret. The Warden is the first blind mob to be added to Minecraft. It detects movements by vibrations.

Because of how powerful this mob is although it is blind, the Warden the smartest mob in the game. It is the only mob that can detect player movement by using vibrations rather than seeing them.

Where to find it

Deep Dark biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden will spawn in the new Deep Dark biome that will be added to the game along with the 1.18 update. This biome is very low in terms of world elevation.

The Deep Dark biome is located directly y=0. It is home to both the sculk sensors and the Warden! It is rumored that a new structure named the Warden's Cabin will be located in this biome.

There will be many chests of loot located in this biome and players will have to go pretty deep in a cave or underground to access it.

