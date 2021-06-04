Which is the best Minecraft Dream SMP series?

The Dream SMP, a private survival multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server, was originally for the Dream Team, but has spread to dozens of other YouTubers and streamers. At this point in time, it is mostly known for being a roleplay-themed server with slightly improvised scripts that involve tons of wars, nation creation, and tons of laughter and heartbreak.

The Dream SMP was created on April 24th, 2020, meaning it just finished its one year anniversary. Because of it's somewhat long run, it can be daunting for new Dream SMP fans to get caught up on all the action, simply because so much does happen in such a short time.

Below is a bit of information about the this server, followed by the best Dream SMP series for users to get caught up on all things Dream SMP related!

The server has 34 members, apart from a few guests (Image via YouTube)

Current members of the Dream SMP

As of now, there are about 34 members on the Dream SMP. Most are Minecraft streamers and YouTubers, and they include:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Callahan

Sapnap

Awesamdude

Alyssa

Ponk

BadBoyHalo

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Fundy

Punz

Purpled

Wilbur Soot

Jschlatt

Skeppy

Eret

Jack Namifold

Niki

Quackity

Karl Jacobs

HBomb

Technoblade

Antfrost

Philza

Connor

Puffy

Vikkstar

LazarBeam

Ranboo

FoolishGamers

Hannah

Slimecicle

Michaelmcchill

In the Dream SMP, there are also tons of guests who have been added and who have played very occasionally, including Ninja, Andrea, Pokimane, Corpse, KSI, Mr Beast and more recently, Lil Nas X.

What is the best Minecraft Dream SMP series?

With so many very active streamers and YouTubers on the Dream SMP, it can be hard to keep up with everything going on. Of course, those who broadcast often keep the stream up for people to view later. Even then, so many users stream simultaneously, so it can be challenging to keep track.

However, a YouTube channel called "BlueBerry TV" has multiple playlists for each aspect of the Dream SMP Minecraft server: Tales of the SMP, Seasons 1-3, a singular plot playlist, and some others as well.

If players are interested in getting into the Dream SMP or have not been caught up in a while, BlueBerry TV is a handy channel to get caught up on the Dream SMP Minecraft server, so they must ensure to give this channel a watch!

