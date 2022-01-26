Which mobs can you summon in Minecraft?

Upon entering a Minecraft world for the first time, players will usually find themselves near creatures commonly termed as mobs. These entities play a huge role in the popular survival sandbox.

Players can find mobs spawning naturally in all the dimensions. Apart from natural spawning, players can also cause mobs to spawn. Breeding animals is the most common way to generate mobs.

But breeding mobs is limited to animals only. A few mobs can be summoned by the player using blocks. This article lists all mobs that can be summoned in survival mode.

All summonable mobs in Minecraft

1) Ender Dragon

On entering the End dimension for the first time, players face the mighty Ender Dragon. Defeating the final boss unlocks the exit portal and creates an end gateway leading to outer end islands. Players will have to respawn the dragon and beat it again to open more end gateways.

Ender Dragon can be respawned by placing four end crystals on each side of the exit portal. After the dragon is summoned, the exit portal will close and only open after the boss dies.

2) The Wither

Wither is arguably the most dangerous mob in Minecraft. It can destroy blocks, inflict wither status on enemies, and fly at high speeds. Luckily, fighting this mob isn't necessary, as the player summons it.

Players have to make a T-shaped structure using four soul sand blocks to summon the Wither. Place three wither skeleton skulls on top of the 'T' shape to spawn the Wither.

3) Iron golem

Like the Wither, the iron golem is also spawned by creating a T-shaped using iron blocks. Instead of wither skeleton skull or any other head, players place a carved pumpkin.

Iron golem is a neutral mob that mainly targets hostile mobs to protect villagers from danger. Players can spawn many of these tank mobs and have them defend their bases.

4) Snow golem

In Minecraft, finding a naturally spawned snow golemis next to impossible. Players will have to spawn these mobs themselves. Players can create a snow golem by placing two snow blocks vertically and then placing one carved pumpkin on top.

Snow golems lack the strength of iron golems but can make range attacks. Players can create a watchtower to keep enemies away.

