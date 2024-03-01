Why Mojang needs to fix Minecraft Bedrock bugs before adding Hardcore mode?

Hardcore is one of Minecraft's classic challenge runs. In fact, players have been deleting worlds after dying a single time for almost as long as survival mode has been in the game. This makes the lack of a Hardcore on Bedrock Edition a very strange choice on Mojang's part.

Thankfully, it would seem that this enhanced difficulty is finally making its way to Microsoft's version of the game if what YouTuber Ibxtoycat tweeted is to be believed.

However, there are some major bug fixes that Mojang needs to make before Hardcore can actually be added to Bedrock.

Hardcore on Bedrock?

Bedrock players have long lamented the lack of a legitimate Hardcore mode in their version of the game, as it seems like an easy inclusion. The world just needs to not let players respawn, after all.

Given the length of time that Mojang has failed to include Harcore in Bedrock, some players found themselves convinced that the mode would remain a Java Edition exclusive. However, Minecraft YouTuber Ibxtoycat heavily implied via a tweet that Hardcore was, in fact, coming to Bedrock.

While this is great news for all Bedrock players wanting to experience a harder version of the game, there are a few glaring bugs that Mojang needs to address before Hardcore's release.

Minecraft Bedrock's random damage

The main reason that Mojang needs to focus on bug fixing before adding Hardcore to Bedrock is a result of one of Minecraft's oldest bugs. There have been issues in Bedrock with random fall damage since the game first came out.

This is obviously problematic for any potential Hardcore world. If players randomly take fall damage, then there is no guarantee that they are safe from randomly dying. So long as there is a chance of taking damage for no reason, Hardcore on Bedrock would remain a fool's errand.

There are actually several bugs related to random damage, and all of them have to be resolved for this difficulty to be successful. For example, damage is randomly inflicted on the player occasionally when sneaking or near half blocks. Even eating might result in falling through the floor. This means that there are potential world-ending landmines all throughout an average Minecraft survival base.

Ultimately, Hardcore is doomed to fail if it is released in Bedrock as it exists today. Mojang will need to spend major development time fixing these random damage bugs, as no sane player would spend any meaningful time in a Hardcore world that could be taken away at any moment due to glitches.