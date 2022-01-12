Will Minecraft's "The Wild Update" be bigger than "Caves & Cliffs"

With the beginning of 2022, Minecraft players are now preparing for the game's next update, known as "The Wild Update," but how massive is this particular content update compared to the previous one?

The last two major Minecraft updates, versions 1.17 and 1.18, were two parts of a collective update known as "Caves & Cliffs." This update changed how the terrain is generated within worlds while also introducing new biomes and mobs to populate them.

There was also much more content made available by these updates, which is part of the reason they were distributed in two parts.

Minecraft: Why The Wild Update will likely be of a smaller-scale than Caves & Cliffs

The Caves & Cliffs content was significant enough to warrant two different updates (Image via Mojang)

When looking back at Minecraft's previous Caves & Cliffs update, the amount of introduced content is staggering compared to any past updates. The game's build limit was increased, and the way that many biomes generate was altered to allow for more variety, such as making mountain biomes more capable of generating massive peaks and spires.

Several biomes were included, such as lush caves and dripstone caves, filled with new ores like copper and mobs such as Axolotls.

By contrast, The Wild Update aims to improve the same things that Caves & Cliffs did, but on a smaller scale. New biomes like mangrove swamps and the long-awaited deep dark biome are being introduced.

The Minecraft Live Mob Vote winner allay is being introduced alongside frogs and the deep dark Warden mob. Blocks such as sculk and mud will also be making their way to the game, making The Wild Update significant in the amount of content.

Although The Wild Update is bringing plenty of fun content to the game, it doesn't appear to be as wide-ranging as the two Caves & Cliffs updates were in the past. Though it's introducing new mobs and biomes, Caves & Cliffs did the same and essentially re-engineered how the game generates its terrain and biomes.

In a way, Caves & Cliffs made considerable changes to the wilderness, much like The Wild Update is planning to.

However, the Wild Update is still likely some time away, meaning Mojang has time to announce further developments for the update that may make it apparent that version 1.19 will be of much larger significance than versions 1.17 and 1.18. It's a tall task, to be sure, but possible.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha