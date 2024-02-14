"Woah! That is super cool": Fan shares impressive Minecraft-themed chess set, leaving everyone in awe

Minecraft's popularity has led to a large collection of merchandise, and one Redditor named Mysterious_Bite2987 recently shared a short video on the game's subreddit that gave a closer look at the official chess set. The set, currently listed for $89.95 USD on Mojang's website, has a detailed construction, leading some fans like u/BlusteringBlizzard to exclaim:

"Woah! That is super cool."

According to the official shop page, the set features a grass block-styled checkered board, 32 game pieces resembling in-game mobs/characters with bases reminiscent of obsidian/emerald/redstone, and a wood/metallic-styled frame complete with the Minecraft logo on all four sides. Many players were unaware of its existence and were quite surprised by the detail in its construction.

Minecraft fans blown away by the game's official chess set

While the official Minecraft chess set has been available for quite some time, many players in the game's subreddit were unaware of its existence. Fortunately, Mysterious_Bite2987's video, while a bit fast, showed off much of the set in closer detail, and many players were pretty impressed with the overall product. Some fans who had purchased it also signaled their satisfaction with it.

With a near-$90 price point, the chess set might be a bit too costly for some fans, but many players who had previously bought it felt as though they got their money's worth. Other fans began to wonder how chess could work within Minecraft, cooking up theories about creating chess pieces from armor stands and moving them with redstone machines or command blocks.

Although the Minecraft subreddit post got plenty of attention, some commenters weren't impressed by the video. They lamented the editing style as "TikTok-styled" or for viewers with short attention spans. They didn't understand why a short video about a chess set that had existed for quite some time needed to be promoted on the subreddit.

One user even went so far as to claim that the chess set video was simply an ad posted so that the top commenter could astroturf the post for karma. It's unclear whether this is the case, but regardless, the fans who weren't impressed with the chess set began to question the intent of u/Mysterious_Bite2987 to post the video in the first place.

Whatever the case, fans who weren't aware of the chess set were now fully aware of it, and some even remarked that they ordered one. Although the chess set is hardly the only merchandise Mojang offers, it may be one of the more detailed examples of the game's merch.

Sure, a Minecraft chess board might not fit every fan's idea of quality merchandise, but the blocky nature of Mojang's sandbox game and the timeless grid-like battles of chess certainly mesh well together. If players are interested in the set, they can find it's still in stock via Mojang's shop.