Wolves vs Foxes in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

There are several different mobs in Minecraft that players can interact with. Two of the most common mobs in the game are foxes and wolves. These mobs have their similarities, but they are actually very different.

Although they both walk around on all fours and spawn in some of the same biomes, these two mobs are more different than they are similar. Both of these mobs are pretty common to see, so even beginners may be a little familiar with them.

For players who want to learn more about these two Minecraft mobs, this is the perfect place. This article will tell players the main differences between wolves and foxes in Minecraft.

The differences between Wolves and Foxes in Minecraft

Major differences can be seen between mobs of foxes and wolves in Minecraft, including in behavior, appearance and spawn location.

Behavior

Wolf mob (Image via Minecraft)

One of the differences between wolves and foxes in Minecraft is their behavior. Wolves are considered as neutral mobs in Minecraft. This means that they will only attack other players if something provokes them.

For example, wolves will attack players or mobs that their owner attacks, or players that injure their owner. However, foxes on the other hand are completely passive. This means they will not attack players, and will flee instead.

Appearance

Cute baby fox and parent (Image via Minecraft)

A very obvious difference between these two mobs is their appearance. Wolves are slightly larger than foxes. In Minecraft, regular foxes have an orange color and snow foxes are all white.

Wolves have grey fur, making it very easy for players to distinguish them from foxes. Players can also spot a wolf by the color on their neck.

Spawn location

Taiga biome (Image via Minecraft)

Both wolves and foxes can be seen spawning in taiga biomes. However, foxes are only spawned in taiga biomes, when wolves can naturally spawn in other biomes besides the taigas.

Wolves can be found naturally spawning in the following biomes listed below:

Forest

Wooded Hills

Taigas & other variants

Giant tree taigas

Snowy taigas

Also Read

Foxes can only be found naturally spawning in Minecraft locations listed below:

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Giant Tree Taiga

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by R. Elahi