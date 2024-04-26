Minecraft players need their beauty sleep sometimes, as it can progress through the dangers of the night and prevent phantoms from spawning. Be that as it may, some locations aren't exactly ideal for sleeping, and players may want to be conscious of the location they set down their bed in. Sleeping in the wrong place can result in a lack of sleep or being in danger upon waking up.

While sleeping is usually safe as long as players have a shelter surrounding their bed, that doesn't mean the environment outside of the shelter is just as safe. If Minecraft players are setting up a camp or base where they can sleep to pass the time, they may want to avoid the locations mentioned below.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five of the worst places to sleep in Minecraft

1) The Nether and End dimensions

Attempting to sleep in the Nether only ends badly in Minecraft. (Image via @realcouri/X)

As many longtime Minecraft players know well, sleeping is only possible within the Overworld. Suppose players place a bed in either the Nether or the End dimensions, regardless of location, and attempt to interact with them, the beds will explode, dealing a considerable amount of damage and potentially causing fires nearby.

While this is certainly unfortunate for players who need a rest while traveling through these two dangerous dimensions, exploding beds can make for a useful tool when battling hostile Nether mobs or facing the Ender Dragon in the End.

2) In or near caves

Taking a snooze near a cave in Minecraft is a poor choice. (Image via Mojang)

The lower the light level in Minecraft dips, the more likely players will have to deal with hostile mobs. While this can be avoided at night by sleeping, sleeping in or near locations like caves is still a bad move since they tend to have a very low light level even during the day. This can result in hostile mobs spawning en masse and even approaching players if they're in the cave or too close to it.

While caves can be made better sleeping locations if players are willing to fill them to the brim with light source blocks, that's a resource and time-intensive process, especially if players are dealing with a particularly sizable cave.

3) The deep dark

Sleeping in the deep dark in Minecraft is an invitation to attract the Warden. (Image via Mojang)

The deep dark biome in Minecraft is far from the most hospitable biome available in the Overworld, and it'd be pretty confusing to see any player pop a bed down within its environment. Still, it's a terrible place to sleep for plenty of reasons, the primary among them being the presence of sculk blocks that can detect vibrations made by players, and this can have dire repercussions in some situations.

If there are nearby sculk shrieker blocks that aren't destroyed or insulated with blocks like carpet, sculk vibrations can alert the Warden, who would likely be one of the worst possible mobs to wake up to in the entire mob roster.

4) Dense forests

Forests with heavy tree cover can spawn plenty of hostile Minecraft mobs. (Image via Mojang)

Taking a snooze in a quiet forest might seem like a calming experience in Minecraft, but forests with heavy tree cover like dark oak forests or taigas are capable of blocking a substantial amount of natural sunlight. This lowers the light level on the forest floor and makes the area a natural spawning ground for hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, spiders, and creepers.

If players have some light source blocks, they can help amend this issue to a degree, but covering an entire forest with lighting to prevent hostile mob spawns is a very difficult task.

5) Swamps

Swamps will be getting more dangerous in the 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang)

Swamps are pretty straightforward biomes in the Overworld, but sleeping in one can end badly. Not only does the tree coverage provide the ability for hostile mobs to spawn, but swamps are getting a particularly dangerous hostile mob in the 1.21 update in the form of the bogged. These swampy skeletons are capable of firing poisonous arrows, which can certainly be a rude awakening.

For the time being, swamps are dangerous to sleep in, and this danger is only magnified if players are currently playing with 1.21 Experimental Features enabled. Plus, once the 1.21 update is released, bogged will be regular inhabitants of swamps and any of their variant biomes.