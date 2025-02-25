"Wow is all I can say": Minecraft player creates giant dragon skeleton build leaving community impressed

Minecraft is a game that allows players to create almost anything. From large mountains to complicated computers, talented builders have shown that they can build almost anything their creativity allows. Creating something similar, Minecraft player u/SamZkilz shared a couple of images on the subreddit showing a large dragon skeleton that spanned across hundreds, if not thousands of blocks.

The caption of the post stated that the user built it for a YouTube video and they asked about the community’s thoughts.

Considering the scale of the build, u/sirsnatl333 commented:

“Wow is all I can say”

The original poster replied to the comment saying their YouTube video on this build got more than a thousand views. The user also added that they planned it in creative ways, and then built it in their hardcore world as well. This makes it even more impressive.

Comment byu/SamZkilz from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/conCHEATER-Wurst jokingly said that they would give this build a solid 10 on 10. However, if the user starts their video saying they did some off-camera farming, then it would be an 11 out of 10. This is a running joke in the gaming community where a streamer says they did some work behind the camera, which is usually excessive.

Comment byu/SamZkilz from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/-2Brancells said that they thought it was some modded creature, but they could not believe that a player made the entire thing. u/Dismal_Smoke_330 said it looks dope.

u/Plants2-0 said that when they saw it initially, they thought it was cool but definitely made using some tools such as WorldEdit. However, they were shocked when they found that it was built in Hardcore mode.

Redditors react to the dragon skeleton build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/miniigna_ gave the idea to give the structure a more realistic decay look by either removing some bones or making the entire thing sink in the ground a little more.

Redditors were impressed knowing it was made in Hardcore mode (Image via Reddit)

u/CyaRain asked how the user took the photos. The original poster replied that they used OrthoCamera to get those top-down shots.

Massive builds in Minecraft

The Mount Everest build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Amon6669)

Minecraft allows players to build massive structures of any shape. The game’s community is filled with posts showing amazing builds ranging from large gothic castles and cities to functional computers, displays, and even mini-games.

Not only that, with the use of tools like WorldEdit, players can make structures that might seem impossible to make in the game. One example is the recreation of Mount Everest on a 1:2 scale. Recently, a player shared some images of this mountain made in the blocky world with extreme accuracy and detailing.

Entire cities and famous landmarks have also been recreated in Minecraft. Players build everything from streets and skyscrapers to famous monuments like the Eiffel Tower and the Great Wall of China.

Some ambitious builders use redstone mechanics to create moving structures such as giant doors, flying ships, and complex machines. Another player shared a video showing a massive computer circuit made using redstone tools with impressive processing power.

