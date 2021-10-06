“You’re so rich!”: Minecraft streamers Dream, TommyInnit & Tubbo respond to xQc’s leaked Twitch earnings

Minecraft content creator Dream and his friends came online on Twitter to share hilarious comments upon Twitch leaks. Earlier today, Twitch experienced a massive data leak that exposed the earnings of many streamers.

2021 is turning out to be a terrible year for Twitch. An anonymous hacker has leaked 125 GB worth of data from Twitch on 4chan. The shared torrent link shared the earnings of many renowned Twitch streamers.

Per the leaks, xQc earned $750K last month alone, making him the highest-earning streamer in September 2021. During the previous two years, xQc has garnered 8.4 million dollars from Twitch and is second to CriticalRole, who has earned a whopping 9.6 million dollars.

Minecraft streamers react to xQc's rumored Twitch earnings

The massive Twitch leak caught everyone by surprise. Fans were excited to see their favorite streamers' earnings. It showed xQc as the highest-earning streamer in September 2021.

It is no surprise as he is among the most followed streamers. xQc is one of the most famous Twitch streamers with over 9.3 million followers on Twitch alone. For the sake of reactions and memes, xQc asked Twitch for an explanation on Twitter.

The young Minecraft stars Tubbo, TommyInnit and Dream responded to xQc's tweet. Tubbo's and Dream's payouts have also been revealed in the Twitch leak. Tubbo didn't say anything; instead, he replied with a stressed Pepe gif to show his reaction.

Dream responds to Tubbo (Image via Twitter)

Dream responded to Tubbo by calling him rich. Dream's friend Tubbo was high up on the list with an earning of one million dollars. On the other hand, Dream has made $242K despite being inconsistent with his Minecraft streams on Twitch. Tubbo replied to Dream and said:

"I’m so f**ked up im sorry"

Out of nowhere, another Minecraft streamer TommyInnit, the amusing man-child, joins the thread, replies to Dream, and hilariously declares himself a billionaire. TommyInnit's earnings were also leaked today. He has earned 1.5 million dollars in the last two years. Tubbo responded to TommyInnit by saying, "the numbers don't lie."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar