"You have not streamed in a month": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit takes a jibe at GeorgeNotFound's nomination for Streamy Awards

GeorgeNotFound is one of the biggest names in Minecraft's YouTube content. And rightfully so, as he boasts a huge following of 9.68 million followers on YouTube. He was recently nominated for YouTube Streamy Awards 2021, in the Livestreamers category.

Seeing this, GeorgeNotFound excitedly commented "I JUST WOKE UP THIS IS VERY COOL" on Streamy Awards' nomination tweet. But TommyInnit,well-known Minecraft Twitch streamer, took a humourous jibe at him.

He saw the replies and nomination of George in the livestream category and replied to George's tweet in jest, quoting "You have not streamed in a month Gogy" (Gogy being GeorgeNotFound's nickname).

Fans react to Minecraft streamer TommyInnit taking a crack at GeorgeNotFound's month-long streaming absence

Fans of both TommyInnit and GeorgeNotFound were all over their tweets.

The 'Evil' meme was of course posted, with George's face in negative, and that his opposite evil side will stream, and not him.

Many fans eagerly wanted TommyInnit to pull GeorgeNotFound into his stream.

One of the fans even suggested TommyInnit to do a baking stream with GeorgeNotFound.

Some fans jokingly took a counter-jibe at TommyInnit, and said that he doesn't stream much either.

One of the very good friends of GeorgeNotFound, Dream, has also been nominated for a Streamy award, in the category of Gaming. The duo has taken over YouTube by storm with their funny, catchy, and interesting plays in Minecraft.

With Dream's manhunt videos, GeorgeNotFound gradually increased the number of his followers. He also started creating interesting challenges with Dream and other Minecraft celebrities on YouTube. Most of his videos are watched over 10 million times. Hence, due to his success and popularity, he was nominated for the Streamy Awards.

Streamy Awards is a YouTube award show which started in 2009. It nominates some of the best content creators in the world, based on different fields they work in. Some of the big names like Shroud, Valkyrae, and NICKMERCS are alongside GeorgeNotFound in the livestream nominations.

