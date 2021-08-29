5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze saw seven finishes, out of which three were submissions, and four were knockouts or technical knockouts. Nonetheless, most fights on the card were extremely competitive and put some of the best mixed martial arts talent on display.

One of the night's most noteworthy fights saw Kevin Lee make his move to welterweight. 'Motown Phenom' lost out in a unanimous decision victory to Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze also held the finale for season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. Ricky Turcios took home the bantamweight Ultimate Fighter trophy, while Bryan Battle submitted Gilbert Urbina to win the middleweight prize.

Your TUF 29 winners: Ricky Turcios and Bryan Battle of Team Volkanovski 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ezw7eM8XRq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2021

#5. Dustin Jacoby bags standing TKO at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

Dustin Jacoby faced Darren Stewart in a light heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. The fight started with Jacoby attempting to establish range and control early on, throwing a head kick in the very first exchange. As a result, he lost balance and Darren Stewart capitalized by taking Dustin Jacoby down. Although Jacoby got back up immediately and landed a few knees to the body in the clinch, Stewart took him back down against the fence.

The two got back up after an uneventful and brief scramble on the ground and exchanged a few strikes. Dustin Jacoby began ramping up the pressure and caught Darren Stewart with quite a few shots to the head. Jacoby was soon able to push Stewart to the fence, rallying up strike after strike as Stewart struggled to keep his arms up. The referee stepped in after a left hand from Jacoby caused Stewart to stumble to the side. Jacoby won the fight via TKO in 3:04 of the first round at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze.

Official decision: Dustin Jacoby (15-5-1) defeats Darren Stewart (12-8, 2 NC) via TKO (Punches) #UFC #UFCVegas35pic.twitter.com/EAKZVExa3Z — The League Winners MMA (@WinnersMMA) August 29, 2021

