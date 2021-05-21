3 Conor McGregor motivational quotes that have stood the test of time

Conor McGregor remains the biggest star the MMA world has ever seen. While the charisma and personality of 'Notorious' captivated MMA fans throughout the globe, the reason Conor McGregor rose to such a position of prominence cannot be neglected: his dedication to his craft.

Of course, as the years have passed, Conor McGregor's scuffles with the law and absence from the octagon have taken their toll on his reputation as a fighter. However, this does not warrant that his accomplishments be neglected.

Conor McGregor: UFC beginnings and rise to fame

Conor McGregor arrived in the UFC with a bang. His debut fight with the promotion took place in April 2013 against Marcus Brimage. McGregor went on a 7-fight winning streak, which culminated in winning the UFC featherweight championship. Not only did he win, but he did it in record time by knocking out Jose Aldo, the longest-reigning featherweight champion in the history of the UFC.

Furthermore, six of those seven fights ended in knockouts. Conor McGregor became champ-champ by defeating Eddie Alvarez and lifting the lightweight and featherweight belts simultaneously.

A big reason behind Conor McGregor's success as a professional mixed martial artist is that the Irishman has never backed down. As UFC's Dana White has stated on countless occasions, the reason he loved Conor McGregor as a fighter is the fact that he is willing to fight anywhere, anytime, and put on a show.

Another big reason for the Irishman's unrivaled success is his ability behind a microphone. 'Notorious' is one of the best speakers in mixed martial arts today, if not the best. This is not just limited to his trash-talking abilities, but his extreme fluency and quick wit while talking about the many facets of the fight game.

McGregor's rise to stardom is nothing short of incredible, and his dedication has reflected time and again through his words.

Let's dive into some of the quotes that best reflect Conor McGregor's approach and ideology towards the fight game:

3) "There's no talent here"

Conor McGregor has often gone on to say that hard work beats talent any day. One of his most famous quotes to that effect reads as follows:

“There's no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession. Talent does not exist, we are all equals as human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that's that. I am not talented. I am obsessed.”

This is a philosophy that has been practiced and preached by some of the most successful athletes of all time. While they may be gifted, their success is primarily due to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

2) "You either win or you learn"

Conor McGregor has always been consistent with his trash-talk. However, he does not allow himself to carry his 'Notorious' persona when he lands up on the losing side. Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has ingrained the mantra of learning from defeat in the Irishman. Thus, after his defeat against Nate Diaz, or his most recent defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor said,

"You either lose, or you learn"

This attitude amplifies the need for bouncing back from losses and getting better.

1) "I've lost my mind on this game"

Conor McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In the pre-fight presser, a journalist read him a quote of his from 2013. In that quote, Conor McGregor dictated his aspirations and what he aimed to accomplish in life.

"I've lost my mind on this game like Vincent Van Gogh dedicated his life to his art and he lost his mind in the process. That's happened to me but f**k it. When that gold belt is wrapped around my waist and my mother has a big mansion, my girlfriend has a big car and my kids' kids get everything they ever wanted. Then it will pay. Then I will be happy I lost my mind."

Conor McGregor became emotional while listening to this quote, having now realized everything he had hoped for. It shows that the Irishman always had the dedication and put in the hard work to make his goals come true. This quote was undoubtedly one of his wildest predictions ever.

