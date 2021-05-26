3 Conor McGregor predictions that blew up in his face

Conor McGregor once took on the moniker of 'Mystic Mac,' on account of his ability to predict the result of his fights in the octagon. He was able to repeatedly backup his calls, much to the delight of many an MMA fan.

But McGregor's predictions have not always lived up to the nickname. There have been several occasions where the Irishman could not have been more wrong. This list will detail three of the most glaringly incorrect predictions McGregor has made in his career.

Three Conor McGregor predictions that blew up in his face

#3 McGregor predicts early finish of Nate Diaz

The list kicks off with McGregor's first loss in the UFC. The Irishman had cleared out the featherweight division and was looking to make the move up to lightweight and fight Rafael Dos Anjos. However, the Brazilian would drop out on short notice and it was none other than Nate Diaz who stepped up to fight McGregor.

McGregor was still supremely confident, even with the fight taking place at welterweight. He predicted a first-round knockout, severely underestimating Diaz's durability and conditioning:

"I respect Nate. Don't get me wrong, I do respect Nate. There's a respect there between us, but it's business in there. And business is business. He will be KO'd inside the first round."

The fight would end up going disastrously for McGregor as he gassed hard in the second round. After shooting for a failed takedown, McGregor was forced to give up his back and tap to a rear naked choke submission.

#2 McGregor predicts '60 second KO' vs Dustin Poirer

McGregor's long awaited rematch against Dustin Poirier took place in January 2021. For the most part, the Irishman was complimentary of Poirier during the buildup to the fight.

However, an interview surfaced of McGregor, stating that he would KO his former foe in only 60 seconds of the first round:

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Instead of an early KO win, McGregor got TKO'd for the first time in his professional career.

#1 McGregor predicts 'Devestating KO' against 'easy to hit' Khabib Nurmgaomedov

When McGregor returned to MMA from his short stint in boxing, his sights were immediately set on the new lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. What ensued was some of the most outlandish pre-fight antics that UFC fans had ever seen.

McGregor, of course, attacked Nurmagomedov's bus as it was leaving, smashing a window by throwing a metal dolly at it. The trash talk between the two fighters would also continue to escalate, with both men nearly coming to blows at the weigh-ins.

All these variables made McGregor's boldly proclaimed prediction that he would knockout Nurmagomedov so much more notable. Speaking to Megan Olivi at the open workouts, McGregor stated that he would win via:

“Devastating KO. Too easy to hit. Too flat-footed. Too predictable. I’m gonna knock him clean out.”

This was not the case as McGregor was dominated by Nurmagomedov, both in the striking and wrestling exchanges. This all led to an eventual fourth round submission stoppage.