3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 32

The UFC returns to its APEX in the fight capital of the world for UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw. An under-the-radar fight card, UFC Vegas 32 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Fight Night events of the year.

In the main event, a former bantamweight champion will begin his journey to reclaim the title he never lost. Standing in his way is a familiar face who's been lighting up the 135-pound division in his absence.

UFC Vegas 32 is also a consequential event in the women's division. Two top contenders in the women's bantamweight division will look to take a step closer to a title shot. Meanwhile, a couple of up-and-coming prospects will jockey for position at women's flyweight.

But as we all know, no fight card is ever truly flawless from top to bottom. With that in mind, let's take a look at three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 32.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 32: Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

UFC Vegas 32: Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa [Photo credit: @randy_costa on Instagram]

This matchup is one for the MMA Twitter community. After Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa talked smack about one another's favorite junk food, the pair of friendly foes will collide on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 32.

Yanez, a Dana White's Contender Series alum, took his four-fight winning streak into the UFC and extended it to six with back-to-back wins in the octagon. In his debut fight, Yanez knocked out Victor Rodriguez with a beautiful head kick in the first round. He continued to build up his momentum by putting away Gustavo Lopez in his sophomore appearance at UFC Vegas 22.

Meanwhile, Costa suffered a rocky start to his UFC career as he lost his debut against Brandon Michael Davis at UFC 236. But he successfully bounced back with two consecutive KO wins over Boston Salmon and Journey Newson.

What started out as a friendly social media interaction will culminate in an actual fight inside the octagon. But don't let the niceties fool you, these two will stop at nothing to put the other to sleep.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham