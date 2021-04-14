3 fights to look forward to, 2 fights that are likely to disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night on ESPN 22 is shaping up to be a decent card with former UFC champions Robert Whittaker and Andrei Arlovski returning to action. More than that, the card will also feature fan favorites Kelvin Gastelum and Jeremy Stephens.

On paper, UFC FN on ESPN 22 looks like a promising event, however, it's rare for a fight card to deliver satisfying action for every single fight. That said, there will likely be some hits and misses on the upcoming April 17 event.

On that note, let's explore three fights to look forward to and two bouts that will likely disappoint fans. Let's begin.

3 fights to look forward to:

#3 Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

UFC 220: Alhassan v Homasi

After going through a rough stretch in 2020, Abdul Razak Alhassan is looking to take a step in a positive direction against a determined Jacob Malkoun.

Not only did Alhassan miss weight for both of his most recent bout last year, he also suffered back-to-back losses to Mounir Lazzez and Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams in the welterweight division. Now that Alhassan has climbed to middleweight, he could very well enjoy a career resurgence in 2021.

Malkoun, on the other hand, is a young upstart in the UFC. The Aussie had a promising 4-0 start before losing his octagon debut against Phil Hawes at UFC 254.

Both hungry for redemption, Alhassan and Malkoun are both highly-motivated to put on stellar performances. For that reason, their upcoming showdown is a must-see for MMA fans.

#2 Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

In the co-main event, veteran Jeremy Stephens returns to the lightweight division after spending eight years in the 135-pound weight class. Lil' Heathen's time at featherweight was not a pleasant one as he dropped four consecutive fights against top contenders Jose Aldo, Zhabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar.

Drakkar Klose, on the flipside, enjoyed a successful run when he won three in a row against Lando Vannata, Bobby Green, and Christos Giagos respectively. He then suffered a devastating KO loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 248 in his most recent outing.

If Jeremy Stephens can turn back the clock and Drakkar Klose comes in phenomenal shape, fans can expect fireworks in this battle of two veteran strikers.

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

The main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN 22 will see Robert Whittaker take on Kelvin Gastelum, who agreed to replace Paulo Costa on short notice. Not only is this main event bout a Fight of the Night candidate, it also has the potential to be in the running for UFC Fight of the Year.

Ex-middleweight champ Robert Whittaker will try to solidify his status as the number one contender for Israel Adesanya while Kelvin Gastelum will attempt to bring his career back to relevance.

Throughout their careers, both Whittaker and Gastelum have put on multiple show-stealing fights in the octagon. It's difficult to see a collision between the two going any other way.

2 fights that are likely to disappoint:

#2 Tracey Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Tracey Cortez will face off against Justine Kish in a battle between Dana White's Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter alumnae on the preliminary card of UFC FN on ESPN 22.

Contender Series Season 3 winner Tracey Cortez is gunning for her ninth win in a row in her third fight inside the octagon. Against veteran Justine Kish, it's not difficult to foresee how Cortez could win the matchup handily.

Kish has been inconsistent since 2016. During her most recent fight at UFC Fight Night 177, she succumbed to a rear-naked choke late in the third round. This classic tale of a red-hot prospect taking on an aging veteran seems destined to be a one-sided affair in favor of Cortez.

#1 Andrei Arlovski vs Chase Sherman

Usually, a former UFC champion's octagon return is a celebrated, must-see event. However, Andrei Arlovski's quick turnaround after losing to Tom Aspinall earlier this year is not that at all.

Arlovski agreed to replace Parker Porter on short notice and face rising heavyweight star Chase Sherman on the main card.

Sherman, meanwhile, is on fire after having won four consecutive fights via TKO. Come Saturday night, it looks like 42-year-old Arlovski will be his latest victim.