3 fights to look forward to, 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 26

UFC Vegas 26 will serve as the appetizer before this month's main course, UFC 262. And just like with any other appetizer, we shouldn't expect UFC Vegas 26 to fulfill our cravings for high-profile matchups.

What we can expect from UFC Vegas 26 is to give us our next fix of MMA action, enough to get by before the next big pay-per-view event.

The card will feature an important bout that will determine future matchups in the UFC strawweight division. UFC Vegas 26 will also see two top welterweight contenders try to get back in the winning column.

On that note, let's take a look at three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 26.

Fight to look forward to: Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Ranked strawweights Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill will try to inch their way closer into the top 10 as they clash on the main card of UFC Vegas 26.

Ribas enjoyed a hot streak after winning five straight with victories against notable names such as Mackenzie Dern and Paige VanZant. However, Ribas ran into a wall at UFC 257, losing to Rodriguez via TKO in round two.

Hill, on the other hand, recently bounced back from a two-fight skid after besting Ashley Yoder at UFC Fight Night 187. The former TUF contestant has always been plagued with inconsistency and will try to change that by building upon her recent success.

The UFC 115-pound division has been shaken up in the aftermath of UFC 261. It will be interesting to see how all four ranked strawweights fare at UFC Vegas 26.

Fight that will likely disappoint: Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

After having their scheduled bout for March postponed, Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins will finally meet at UFC Vegas 26.

Seasoned veteran Rothwell will make his first UFC appearance of the year. His last fight didn't go his way, losing to Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 179.

Lins, meanwhile, has floundered in his last two outings in the octagon, losing his last fight against Tanner Boser by knockout.

Based on their recent performances, the upcoming clash between Rothwell and Lins does not look like it has the potential to be an exciting bout. On top of that, both men, especially Rothwell, are past their athletic primes.

Fight to look forward to: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal for the UFC Fight Night event on May 8, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/zysTfGpI24 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2021

Two top 10 welterweights will do battle on the main card of UFC Vegas 26 as Neil Magny takes on Geoff Neal.

Neil Magny, the most active fighter on the UFC roster, will already make his second octagon appearance in 2021. He will look to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Island 8.

'The Haitian Sensation' has not lost twice in a row since 2013. He will try to keep that streak alive at UFC Vegas 26.

After being hospitalized for sepsis and heart failure in 2020, Geoff Neal impressively made his octagon return against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson later that year. Neal's comeback was spoiled when Thompson outpointed him to end his seven-fight winning streak.

With welterweight champion Kamaru Usman having annihilated top contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, both Magny and Neal have moved closer to earning a title shot. The question is, who between them can take another step forward?

Fight that will likely disappoint: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez

The main event battle that will determine future matchmaking decisions at strawweight will take place in the flyweight division. It comes after combatants Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez both agreed to fight on short notice to replace the card's original headliner.

UFC Vegas 26 was supposed to feature a showdown between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen in the main event. Unfortunately, Dillashaw sustained a nasty cut on his eyebrow that will require a couple of weeks to recover from.

Nonetheless, Waterson vs Rodriguez is an acceptable consolation prize for UFC fans. The only issue with this bout is that both fighters have had very little time to prepare and get into fighting shape. On top of that, they will scrap it out in a division neither will be very comfortable in.

With that in mind, neither Waterson nor Rodriguez are likely to perform to the best of their abilities. Because of that, this matchup between two top 10 strawweights might disappoint.

Fight to look forward to: Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Two exciting lightweights will try to climb back up the ladder in the UFC's most stacked division at UFC Vegas 26.

Gregor Gillespie recently suffered his first career defeat after impressively stringing together 13 consecutive wins. 'The Gift' last saw action in 2019, losing to Kevin Lee via a devastating headkick KO.

Meanwhile, Diego Ferreira was on a six-fight winning streak himself with a notable win against ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. However, Ferreira suffered his first loss in five years after falling on the wrong side of a split decision against Beneil Dariush earlier this year.

Both Gillespie and Ferreira will have massive chips on their shoulders going into UFC Vegas 26. Fans can expect fireworks when the two meet inside the octagon.