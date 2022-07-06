3 fights that could potentially steal the show at ONE 159

ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash has all the makings of an instant classic. While the main event between two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder and former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash is the headliner, there are still other fights that are capable of stealing the thunder.

The stacked card is set for Friday, July 22, and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Apart from a couple of world title fights that headline the card, the event also features high-octane matches in mixed martial arts, submission grappling, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

The main event showdown between de Ridder and Bigdash has some interesting storylines attached to it. That being said, here are three other bouts that are fully capable of being show-stealers come fight night.

#3. Marat Gafurov vs. Ariel Sexton (ONE 159 - MMA)

Marat Gafurov and Ariel Sexton are two of the most feared submission specialists in ONE Championship’s stacked lightweight division. The two grapplers share 11 submission wins between them in the circle.

Sexton will make his highly-anticipated return to action after battling through several training setbacks for the past three years. Gafurov, meanwhile, is one of the finest finishers in the division.

Gafurov, a former ONE featherweight world champion, has nine wins in the organization. Seven of those victories have come by submission.

A match between two elite limb-breakers is sure to display the intricacies of the gentle yet powerful art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so fans can fully expect that this match isn’t going to the judges’ scorecards.

#2. Danial Williams vs. Zelang Zhaxi (ONE 159 - MMA)

Danial Williams and Zelang Zhaxi both know that MMA isn’t all about striking, but these two are predisposed to stay on the feet with one goal in mind. That goal is to put an opponent to sleep in the meanest way possible.

Williams is a natural Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer, but has recently transitioned to MMA in ONE Championship. Zelang, meanwhile, favors his striking above anything else whenever he fights.

Although Williams is yet to build up an extensive MMA resume, he can still boast of a win over Thai striking legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke. ‘Mini T’ was a tornado of punishment during his match against Dejdamrong, a former ONE strawweight world champion, eventually taking a second-round knockout win in their match this past February.

Zelang, meanwhile, is still a mystery to most fans. But one thing’s for sure with the Chinese striker, he can throw bombs in a variety of different ways.

#1. Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez (ONE 159 - Muay Thai)

Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez have already distinguished themselves as two of the best strikers of this era. Now, they are about to collide at ONE 159 in what is expected to be an absolute firecracker of a show.

Todd is the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, while Fernandez has held world titles for both ISKA and WBC Muay Thai. The grocery list of accolades and awards between them is definitely something to marvel at.

Up for grabs is the chance to become the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion. It cannot be stressed enough that a win for either fighter is sure to raise that fighter’s stock considerably.

With a victory, Todd can join a short list of two-sport ONE world champions, a list that includes former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex. Meanwhile, Fernandez could claim ONE gold in her first fight for the promotion by defeating one of its biggest stars.

The stakes are definitely high at ONE 159. Both women will stop at nothing to get their hand raised in victory. That should provide fans with a recipe for absolute pandemonium in the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far