3 of the most outrageous statements from Joshua Fabia's interview after splitting with Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia's bizarre tale has taken another turn, much to the relief of many fans and fighters alike. Sanchez dismissed Fabia and will no longer be trained or managed by the controversial figure.

However, Fabia has already lashed out at Sanchez before the dust had time to settle. In an interview on Behind the Scenes with Summer Helene, Fabia launched into a tirade of accusations and condemnations of Sanchez, stating multiple reasons for him to have "red flags" about the former TUF 1 winner. The following list details three of the most outrageous things Fabia had to say.

#3 NSAC/UFC fight fixing

The first shocking statement was the accusation that the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC forced Sanchez to throw a fight. Fabia stated that:

"So, this moment happens where the Nevada State Athletic Commission comes in and leans on Diego, and he has to throw a f—ng fight. Now, I have them recorded… You can call that the way you call it, but the Nevada State Commission is not supposed to come in 30 minutes before a f—ng fight, and come and kick everybody out, and come and talk that type of sh*t to a fighter and get in their head."

Fabia says he recorded the NSAC in the act. However, he is yet to release the said footage.

#2 Sanchez's '30 addictions'

Fabia then moved on to start using his close relationship with Sanchez to undermine his former 'friend' and client. Fabia stated that Sanchez is addicted to over 30 substances, which is a morally deplorable thing to reveal, whether it be true or not.

He stated that:

"Diego has been an addict. He hasn’t told anybody for the past five months, I was his sponsor living with him. That I had to live there because he was broke and lost all his money, and strung out on Kratom and alcohol and 30 other substances."

#1 Sanchez's special education 'Red Flag'

However, whilst fight fixing and addiction accusations are both outrageous statements in their own right, it only gets worse. Fabia revealed that he discovered Sanchez was in special education when he was younger, citing it as a "huge red flag."

He also stated that Sanchez "falsely represented himself as a regular person." The statement comes from a man who appeared to have been one of Sanchez's only friends until a week ago.

The full statement went as follows:

“I’m trying to express how I feel about what has happened in my time of two years of being slandered in the UFC, working for a guy that falsely represented himself as a regular person. As I get to more information as I’m with the lawyer and the lawyer talks to Diego and asks Diego about his education and he starts talking about how he was in special education. Holy s***, huge red flags man."