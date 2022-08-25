3 qualities that make Adriano Moraes a tough matchup for Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson was once an unsolvable martial arts puzzle until he faced Adriano Moraes. The ONE flyweight world champion didn’t just beat the American legend, he did the unthinkable when he knocked Johnson put in their 2021.

Moraes will try to produce another highlight-reel finish when he faces Johnson for the second time in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II this Friday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 2021 win solidified Moraes’s legacy in the sport after he became the only fighter ever to finish all-time great Johnson. Their second fight could very well see another masterclass from Moraes and it’s just what the Brazilian star wants for his next world title defense.

What makes Moraes such a tough matchup for Johnson? Well, here are three reasons why.

#3. Adriano Moraes towers over Demetrious Johnson

Size did matter when Adriano Moraes first beat Demetrious Johnson back at ONE on TNT I in April 2021. ‘Mikinho’ stands at a lanky 5-foot-8, which is five inches taller than Johnson. He used that distinct size advantage to dart in and out of range during the bout.

Moraes was able to keep himself out of range of Johnson’s attack but was still capable of landing some pinpoint shots that broke through the American icon's defense.

The moment Johnson cut the distance, Moraes was ready to counter with short and stiff strikes. One of those was a quick right hook that stunned Johnson, a nasty precursor to the cracking knee strike that immediately slept ‘Mighty Mouse’.

The second fight could see Moraes once again take advantage of the physical edge that he has and Johnson desperately trying to close the distance.

#2. That elite submission grappling pedigree

Demetrious Johnson, pound-for-pound, is among the best wrestlers on the planet and he uses that tremendous grappling ability to dominate and control his opponents.

Adriano Moraes, however, isn’t one to be subjected to such bullying. ‘Mikinho’ is one of the most creative grapplers in the world, and his Brazilian jiu-jitsu game belongs in the highest order of the sport.

The flyweight king has eight finishes in ONE Championship and seven of those were submissions. Moraes used his length to slap in the tightest submissions ONE Championship has ever seen.

If Johnson does manage to take down Moraes, then the Brazilian has no problem turning the tables and putting the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion into his guard.

Getting into a grappling fight with Moraes is the last thing anyone, including Johnson, would do. A grappling exchange with Moraes usually ends in either his opponents tapping out or quickly fading into unconsciousness.

#1. ‘Mikinho’ is confident he can do it again

Taking a victory, especially a knockout, against anyone is sure to build up any fighter’s confidence, and Adriano Moraes is no different.

Moraes is the only man who can boast that he beat and knocked out Johnson at the peak of his MMA powers. No other fighter in the world has finished Johnson, but Moraes did and that distinction will remain regardless of the result of their rematch.

Judging from his interviews a few days before the bout, Moraes possesses unbridled morale and he isn’t shy in declaring how he’s feeling heading into the all-important rematch.

Adriano Moraes isn’t arrogant in any way nor is he overconfident, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion just knows that he’s already capable of beating Johnson and he plans to do it for a second time around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard